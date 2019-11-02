International Development News
UPDATE 3-Argentine President-elect Fernandez holds call with Trump

US President Donald Trump speaking at the UNGA in New York on Tuesday (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump called Argentine President-elect Alberto Fernandez to congratulate the center-left politician for winning Sunday's election and discuss the South American country's troubled economy. Fernandez sent a tweet saying Trump told him he had "instructed the International Monetary Fund to work with us to resolve the problem of our debt."

The IMF extended a $57 billion credit line to the recession- and inflation-racked country last year when a run on the peso currency sparked concerns about a possible sovereign bond default. "I thanked him for the gesture and told him of my intention to maintain mature and cordial relationship with the United States," the tweet said.

The White House said in a statement the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and that Trump expressed U.S. support for helping Argentina "overcome economic challenges". The IMF deal, negotiated with Argentina's outgoing President Mauricio Macri, has been in limbo since the Aug. 11 primary election, which Fernandez won by a higher-than-expected margin. The primary result prompted a steep sell-off in Argentine asset prices, and revived debt fears.

The peso steadied this week, helped by central bank interventions, after Fernandez's Oct. 27 election win. The currency closed Friday at 59.745 to the U.S. dollar.

Also Read: Argentina's Alberto Fernandez leads presidential election -official count

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

