Case of mistaken identity: LG Kiran Bedi replies to Puducherry CM on 'demon' comment

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday reacted to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy's calling her a "demon". She said it was a case of "mistaken identity" and offered to help identify "many real demons". "Calling me a DEMON may be a case of your mistaken identity," Bedi said in a statement.

She said: "I can help you in identifying many real demons who are present in the form of land grabbers and extorters in Puducherry. They threaten ageing senior citizens for grabbing their properties." Speaking at an event on Friday, the Chief Minister referred to Bedi as a "demon" and blamed her for creating hindrances in the implementation of government schemes. "I and my cabinet colleagues work day and night to give good things to people, but a demon has been put here, who does not let us work," he had said.

The state government has been at loggerheads with the Lieutenant Governor for the past few months over administrative issues. On October 12, Puducherry Health and Tourism Minister Malladi Krishna Rao accused Bedi of delaying implementation of developmental schemes for Yanam region, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

