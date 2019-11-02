International Development News
Development News Edition

Uddhav not Aaditya can think of becoming CM of Maha: Athawale

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 16:03 IST
Uddhav not Aaditya can think of becoming CM of Maha: Athawale

Union minister and RPI (A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Saturday gave a thumbs down to Aaditya Thackeray, who is being projected by the Shiv Sena as the chief ministerial face, for being a greenhorn in Maharashtra politics. Athawale instead suggested that Sena president and Aaditya's father Uddhav Thackeray think of occupying the top post when there is opportunity in future.

The Union minister made the remarks after he called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with other allies of the BJP requesting him to invite the Amit Shah-led party to form government in Maharashtra. Besides Athawale, Maharashtra minister Sadabhau Khot, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha leader Mahadev Jankar and Shiv Sangram's Vinayak Mete were present on the occasion.

Speaking to reporters after emerging from the meeting, Athawale asked the Sena to not insist on the BJP to share the chief minister's post for two-and-half years. Athawale noted that the government formation was getting delayed due to the Sena and the BJP bickering over the top post.

He said farmers are troubled due to unseasonal rains in various parts of the state. "It will be wrong if the Shiv Sena joins hands with the Congress or the NCP. As per norms, the Governor has the right to invite the single largest party to form government.

"He (Governor) also said it should be done soon. He said he will use the right if no clear majority proposal is made to him," the minister said. Athawale said during the 15-year rule of the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra, the chief minister's post went to the party which had won the maximum number of seats.

In Haryana too, BJP's Manohar Lal Khattar retained the chief minister's post, while Dushyant Chautala of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which won fewer seats, has become his deputy, Athawale observed. "This experiment of (sharing the chief ministerial post for) two-and-half years has not been made in the country.

Hence, I think, the Shiv Sena should not make such a demand." "My suggestion is, in future Uddhav ji should think of becoming chief minister. Aaditya is there, but he does not have that experience yet. How will the state run if Aaditya is made the chief minister?" he asked. Aaditya became the first Thackeray to enter the poll fray since the formation of the party in 1960s. In recent elections, he won from Worli seat in Mumbai.

The BJP and the Sena are locked in a bitter battle over sharing of power in the next government. The bone of contention is the Sena's demand for the post of chief minister on a rotational basis with the BJP and adhering to a "50:50 formula" for allocating ministries.

Both these demands were rejected by the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in the October 21 assembly elections though with a weakened tally. The BJP won 105 seats in the polls followed by ally Sena (56), the NCP (54) and the Congress (44) in the 288- member Assembly..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

VVIP Chopper case: Court allows ED to interrogate alleged middleman in Tihar

A Delhi court on Saturday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Christian Michel, arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, in Tihar prison. Special Judge Arvind Kumar gave the permission to the agency to record th...

Clash between police personnel, advocates at Tis Hazari Court, police vehicle torched

Lawyers and police personnel clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday afternoon during which a police vehicle was set afire, officials said. Eyewitnesses said a lawyer was injured and has been admitted to hospital.There was an a...

Rugby-Mapimpi, Kolbe and Pollard win World Cup for South Africa

Tries by wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe and the goalkicking of Handre Pollard earned South Africa their third Rugby World Cup title on Saturday as the flyhalf kicked 22 points to secure a 32-12 victory over an error-strewn Engla...

Kishan Reddy to attend "No Money for Terror" conference in

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will be representing India in the forthcoming No Money for terror conference to be held in Australia next week. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Reddy said he would be leading a group of officials from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019