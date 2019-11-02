International Development News
Development News Edition

Impasse in Maha: BJP in waiting mode, Sena gives mixed signals

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 19:01 IST
Impasse in Maha: BJP in waiting mode, Sena gives mixed signals

The deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra continued on Saturday with the Shiv Sena, which wants the chief minister's post, alternately hardening and softening its stand, and the ally BJP playing the waiting game. The saffron allies, which secured a comfortable majority in the October 21 Assembly polls, are yet to start formal talks for thrashing out the power-sharing deal.

On the other hand, the Nationalist Congress Party said its supremo Sharad Pawar will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, while a Muslim Congress MP from Maharashtra suggested that his party back the Sena to form government. State BJP president Chandrakant Patil held a meeting with party leaders V Satish and Vijay Puranik here.

Asked later if a solution was in sight, Patil said he had prayed to Goddess Ambabai (the famous deity of his hometown, Kolhapur) for the same. Shiv Sena mouthpiece `Saamana' came out with a stinging editorial criticising BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar for his remarks that President's rule would be imposed if government was not formed, terming it a threat.

Mungantiwar countered the tirade saying he was only talking about constitutional provisions in case government is not formed within the stipulated period. "I am forest minister. If the tiger (tiger is the Sena's mascot) is growling unnecessarily, we know how to preserve and conserve it. We will take the tiger along," he said.

He also expressed confidence that the government will be in place before November 10. The swearing-in will take place on November 6 or 7, he told reporters. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is the executive editor of the Saamana, said it was the BJP's right to form government since it is the single largest party.

"Let it get 15 days to prove its majority. If it fails to get majority, Shiv Sena will prove its majority," he said. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was hurt after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denied "what had been already agreed on" between the two allies, Raut said.

"All that we are demanding is that they accept what has been agreed on," he added. He said it was the BJP which had sought alliance. "We had our doubts. But we thought we should give them a chance.

Now we are saying the BJP should honour the commitment. Accept what has been agreed on," Raut said. Raut also welcomed Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Hussain Dalwai's missive to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi about the present situation. Dalwai, a Muslim leader, wrote to Gandhi that the party should support the Shiv Sena.

"Shiv Sena and BJP are different. The Sena had supported Pratibha Patil, Pranab Mukherjee for President's post. Shiv Sena politics has become all-inclusive unlike that of the BJP which is extreme. We must support the Sena to keep the BJP out of power," Dalwai told reporters, quoting his letter. He said a cross-section of the Muslim community in the state would prefer the Sena over the BJP.

Some other state Congress leaders have already mooted backing the Sena to keep the BJP out of power. But Raut was quick to add that the Shiv Sena had fought the elections in alliance with the BJP, and it would stick to the "coalition dharma" till the end.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that party chief Sharad Pawar will visit Delhi on Monday and meet Sonia Gandhi. The party's chief spokesperson, Nawab Malik, said the NCP will "definitely take a positive view" if the Shiv Sena was ready to form government "minus the BJP"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Explosion in Syrian town on Turkish border kills 10 -media, observatory

At least 10 people were killed and more than 30 injured in the Syrian town of Tel Abyad on Turkeys border after an explosion in a market there on Saturday, according to Turkish state media and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.The Obs...

People throng ghats on Chhath Puja

Devotees offered prayers to the setting sun on the banks of rivers and ponds in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Chhath Puja on Saturday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the Laxman Mela Ghat in Lucknow and greeted people.This is a ma...

Shimla proposes plan to charge 'Green Tax' from outsiders

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has proposed a plan to impose Green tax on vehicles from outside the state entering the city, news agency ANI reported. The corporation has sent the proposal to the Himachal Pradesh government for approval o...

American great urges Indians to visit stadiums in large numbers during FIFA U-17 Women's WC

Two-time World Cup-winning American forward Kristine Lilly on Saturday urged Indians to visit stadiums in large numbers and support the home team when the country organizes the U-17 FIFA Womens World Cup next year. The success you had with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019