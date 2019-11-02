Opposition parties politicising sand scarcity issue: AP Minister Kurasala Kannababu

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar on Saturday criticised the 'Long March' to be held by Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan in Visakhapatnam tomorrow. JSP is holding the march protesting over sand scarcity and problems of construction sector workers.

Addressing a press conference, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said, "Opposition parties are politicising the matter of sand scarcity. All the rivers in the state are overflowing and all projects are flooded with water. In such conditions, it is highly difficult to mine sand from the river which has led to the scarcity of sand." Accusing Pawan Kalyan of doing politics on the directions of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), he said that only they are joining the march and that he had never questioned the previous regime on the issue.

"Only TDP is participating in that march. Pawan had never questioned the atrocities of sand mafia during the TDP regime. He did not even support the construction workers who agitated that their welfare funds were being diverted by the then Naidu government. It is clear that Pawan Kalyan is doing politics under the direction of Chandrababu Naidu," he said. The minister further added that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, under the new sand mining policy has worked to eliminate corruption.

"The Chief Minister has ordered the officials not to spare anybody indulging in corruption in sand mining or transport; even if they are our own party leaders. This is our commitment to the sand policy. If there is any technology for mining sand from rivers overflowing with floodwater, Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan can inform us." Accusing the previous government of indulging in corruption in sand mining, Irrigation and Water resources minister Anil Kumar said, "Sand was looted in earlier TDP regime to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees. The National Green Tribunal slapping a fine of Rs 100 crore on the then state government, proves the range of loot that had taken place."

JSP leader Pawan Kalyan is conducting Long March at Visakhapatnam tomorrow to raise the issue of sand scarcity and its adverse impacts in the state. While he asked all political parties to join, TDP obliged but BJP and left parties refused to participate. (ANI)

