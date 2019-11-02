International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong will approach SC with 'new evidence': Venugopal on Yediyurappa audio clip

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 21:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 21:51 IST
Cong will approach SC with 'new evidence': Venugopal on Yediyurappa audio clip

The Congress on Saturday attacked the BJP over an audio clip in which Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is purportedly making remarks on poaching of Congress and JD(S) MLAs, saying it will approach the Supreme Court with the "latest evidence". In the clip that has gone viral, Yediyurappa purportedly can be heard mentioning the disqualification of rebel Congress-JDS MLAs and the alleged involvement of the saffron party's central leadership.

Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, at a press conference here, alleged, "We kept saying that under the leadership of Prime Minister and Amit Shah, BJP is misusing all the government agencies like Enforcement Directorate, IB and CBI to poach the opposition MLAs and to destablise the opposition-led governments." "Now, there is a concrete proof and it is very shocking that he is telling, Yediyuruppa is telling that the Supreme Court may give relief to the defectors and they can contest elections," the AICC in-charge of Karnataka claimed.

"We are expecting the Supreme Court will view this matter very seriously and they will take action accordingly. Anyway the Congress party is approaching the Supreme Court with this latest evidence," Venugopal said, demanding answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue. The matter of disqualification is currently being heard by the top court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

CM asks CBI to probe investment of UPPCL employees' provident fund in scam-hit firm

Lucknow, Nov 2 PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday transferred to the CBI the ongoing probe into the investment of UP power corporations employees provident fund money in scam-hit DHFL, an official said here. Till ...

Director, 3 engineers among 38 held for violating ban on construction work in Noida, Gr Noida

A director and three engineers were among 38 people arrested on Saturday from sites of five real estate groups in Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly violating the ban on construction activities imposed in the Delhi-NCR over an alarming s...

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude shakes Bosnia

Bosnian seismologists say a 4.7 magnitude earthquake has shaken the Balkan country, damaging some buildings and rattling residents. The earthquakes epicenter on Saturday afternoon was near the central Bosnian village of Turbe, but was felt ...

Report: Patriots activate WR Harry from IR

New England Patriots rookie wide receiver NKeal Harry has been activated off injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday. The Patriots have yet to publicly announce the move for Harry, who began the season on inju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019