DOJ releases 500 pages of Mueller probe interviews and emails to BuzzFeed

The U.S. Department of Justice on Saturday released 500 pages of interview summaries and emails related to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report detailing Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, after a court battle with BuzzFeed News. The documents, some of which were posted https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6537502-19-Cv-1278-Release-1-Bates-1-503-Ocr.html by the online news outlet, include summaries of FBI interviews with Rick Gates, U.S. President Donald Trump's former deputy campaign chair, and Steve Bannon, the former presidential adviser.

The documents also include email correspondence between Bannon and Jared Kushner, Trump's senior advisor, and son-in-law, as well as a "proposal to obtain" and analyze emails belonging to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, which was sent to Bannon by a conservative activist. BuzzFeed filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking all documents related to the investigation by former FBI director Mueller, and a lawsuit to get access to the documents.

