International Development News
Development News Edition

DOJ releases 500 pages of Mueller probe interviews and emails to BuzzFeed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 23:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 23:51 IST
DOJ releases 500 pages of Mueller probe interviews and emails to BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking all documents related to the investigation by former FBI director Mueller, and a lawsuit to get access to the documents. Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. Department of Justice on Saturday released 500 pages of interview summaries and emails related to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report detailing Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, after a court battle with BuzzFeed News. The documents, some of which were posted https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6537502-19-Cv-1278-Release-1-Bates-1-503-Ocr.html by the online news outlet, include summaries of FBI interviews with Rick Gates, U.S. President Donald Trump's former deputy campaign chair, and Steve Bannon, the former presidential adviser.

The documents also include email correspondence between Bannon and Jared Kushner, Trump's senior advisor, and son-in-law, as well as a "proposal to obtain" and analyze emails belonging to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, which was sent to Bannon by a conservative activist. BuzzFeed filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking all documents related to the investigation by former FBI director Mueller, and a lawsuit to get access to the documents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

Japan: Satsuma-Iojima erupts, says meteorological agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Panthers LB Addison to miss Sunday's game after brother's death

Carolina Panthers linebacker Mario Addison will miss Sundays game against the Tennessee Titans following the death of his brother, the team announced Saturday. Addison has been away from the Panthers since the death of his brother, 27-year-...

Delhi hosts 13th NEC Tamchon Football Tournament

The 13th edition of ongoing NEC Tamchon Football Tournament kicked off recently at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi. Around 16 teams from across the northeast region are competing in one of the most coveted football events organised by the Tan...

BJP MLA looses assembly membership after conviction by court

In a setback to BJP, membership of its MLA Prahlad Lodhi, elected from Pawai Assembly constituency, was revoked on Saturday after he was convicted for two years by a special court in an old case. Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly NP Praj...

Shimla to levy 'Green Tax' on vehicles from outside the state

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has proposed to levy a Green Tax on vehicles entering the city from outside the state. The proposal has been sent to the state government for approval. Under the scheme, those vehicles that are registered o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019