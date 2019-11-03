International Development News
Development News Edition

Pak protesters stage sit-in, demand PM Khan's resignation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 00:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 00:54 IST
Pak protesters stage sit-in, demand PM Khan's resignation
The warning came as protesters led by Rehman, who heads the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, announced to continue their protest. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak on Saturday warned Islamists against inciting violence as they remained in a protest camp here amid tight security after hard-line cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman hinted that he may try to force Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign by attacking his house. The warning came as protesters led by Rehman, who heads the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party, announced to continue their protest.

It was announced by the Rehbar Committee, a representative body of Opposition parties, after its meeting in Islamabad. Akram Durrani, the convener of the Rehbar Committee said: "The opposition leaders agreed to stick to the objectives of the premier's resignation and transparent new elections without the supervision of the army."

Rehman addressed his followers late Saturday and said: "We will take more strict decisions tomorrow. We will not settle anything less than the resignation of Imran Khan." He said the government had lost its writ.

"You (Khan) are no more a ruler as your writ has ended. Now we will run the country," he said. Rehman also said that there was a proposal to move the protestors to the D-Chowk in front of parliament.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of his party's core committee. Defence Minister Khattak, who is head of the government team to hold talks with the Opposition told the media that the committee decided that resignation of Khan was out of the question.

"We can hold talks with them and discuss everything they tell us what are the problems. But the prime minister will never resign," he said. He also said that Rehman's announcement that the public will detain Prime Minister Khan at his residence to force him to resign was an act of "mutiny" and a formal case would be launched against him for instigating violence.

The Pakistan Army on Saturday warned that no one will be allowed to create instability and chaos in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

Japan: Satsuma-Iojima erupts, says meteorological agency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Protesters block roads to Iraqi port, demand end to foreign meddling

Security forces killed a protester and wounded 91 others in Baghdad on Saturday, security and medical sources said, as tens of thousands of Iraqis gathered in mass anti-government protests in the capital and blocked roads leading to a major...

Motor racing-Verstappen tops final practice for U.S. Grand Prix

Red Bulls Max Verstappen set the pace in final practice on Saturday for the U.S. Grand Prix while Lewis Hamilton was an unbothered fifth-best with a sixth drivers title already in his grasp.Verstappen, who was stripped of his Mexican Grand ...

IS says militants from Egypt, Bangladesh support new leader

A media arm of the Islamic State group is reporting that militants from Egypts Sinai and Bangladesh have pledged allegiance to the new leader, who succeeded Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in the first sign of support from the organizations global af...

Eastern German city declares 'Nazi emergency'

The eastern German city of Dresden has declared a Nazi emergency as officials warned of a rise in far-right support and violence. The city is the birthplace of the Islamophobic Pegida movement, which holds weekly rallies here, while the ant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019