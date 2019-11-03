Former IRS officer Kumar appointed expenditure observer for Jharkhand poll
The Election Commission on Sunday appointed former Indian Revenue Service officer B Murali Kumar as a special expenditure observer for the Jharkhand Assembly poll. A Commission statement said he will supervise and monitor work being done by electoral machinery and ensure stringent and effective enforcement action against abuse of money power to allure voters.
Given his past experience in the investigation wing of the Income Tax Department, Kumar was also appointed Special Expenditure Observer for Vellore Parliamentary Constituency in Tamil Nadu and for the recently concluded assembly elections in Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
