Uddhav's dig at CM: People scared as rains say 'me punha yein'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 19:47 IST
Amidst power tussle between his party and the BJP in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday poked fun at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' impassioned pre-poll "Me punha yein" (I will return) assertion which had evoked numerous social media memes. Addressing a press conference in Aurangabad district, Thackeray likened the CM's punchline with a "withdrawing monsoon." On the last day of the state legislative session before the October 21 Assembly polls, Fadnavis had said he would return to power (as a chief minister for another term).

Responding to a query on the status of government formation, Thackeray said, "You will soon come to know if Sena will be in power. But right now, I want assistance for rain- hit farmers. The retreating monsoon is threatening 'mi punha yein' (I will be back) as a result of which people are getting scared." Notably, the sharing of the chief minister's post is the bone of contention between the Sena and the BJP, which is delaying the formation of government even ten days after the verdict. Thackeray toured Aurangabad district to assess damage caused to crops by unseasonal rains.

Apart from Thackeray, Fadnavis was also mocked by senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal. Bhujbal likened the CM to iconic Gabbar Singh of the 1975 Bollywood blockbuster "Sholay".

"People of Maharashtra have taught Fadnavis a lesson in polls. Fadnavis is now like the Gabbar Singh who is asking Kalia (another character in the film) 'kitneaadmithe' (how many people were there) to which the latter replies 'Sardar sirf ek...Sharad Pawar," he told party workers. During electioneering, Fadnavis had taken potshots at Pawar whose party NCP was hit by a spate of dissensions in the run-up to the elections.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member House but lost 17 seats compared to its 2014 performance. On the other hand, the NCP improved its 2014 poll tally by 13 seats to win 54 seats, a feat the party credits to Pawar..

