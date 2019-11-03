International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Trump calls on Ukraine whistleblower to come forward

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 20:55 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump calls on Ukraine whistleblower to come forward
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called on the whistleblower whose concerns prompted an impeachment inquiry to come forward, appealing directly to the intelligence community employee is a stark departure from norms of conduct in such cases.

The Republican president is under increasing pressure as the House of Representatives forges ahead with its investigation of whether Trump solicited help from Ukraine as he seeks re-election next year. Leaders of the Democratic-controlled House expect to begin public hearings in the next few weeks. The inquiry was launched after a whistleblower complaint from an intelligence official concerned that the president's actions on Ukraine were illegal and jeopardized national security.

"The Whistleblower got it so wrong that HE must come forward. The Fake News Media knows who he is but, being an arm of the Democrat Party, don't want to reveal him because there would be hell to pay. Reveal the Whistleblower and end the Impeachment Hoax!" Trump said in a Twitter post. Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the whistleblower and called for his identity to be made public. He denies any impropriety and says the impeachment is politically motivated.

It was the first time he appealed directly for the whistleblower to come forward. The impeachment focuses on Trump's request in a July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival, and his son. Lawmakers are also looking at testimony that Trump withheld $391 million in U.S. aid from Ukraine to pressure Zelenskiy to launch, and publicly announce such a probe.

Also Read: ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead in US raid in Syria: President Donald Trump

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Successfully dealt with issues in problematic place like Kashmir: Satya Pal Malik

Satya Pal Malik, who was sworn in as the governor of Goa on Sunday, said he successfully dealt with the issues in Kashmir, which is known as a problematic place, and looks to spend his tenure in the costal state in a peaceful way. Jammu and...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Djokovic sends warning to rivals with Paris Masters title

World number one Novak Djokovic saw off Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 to win his fifth Paris Masters title on Sunday in a warning to his rivals ahead of the ATP Finals. The Serbian faced only one break point in another impressive displa...

India struggle to 148 for six in opening T20

There were no demons in the wicket but none of the Indian batsmen could play a substantial knock as the hosts settled for a below-par 148 for six in the opening T20 International against Bangladesh here on Sunday. It was a struggle for the ...

UPDATE 1-Trump calls on Ukraine whistleblower to come forward

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called on the whistleblower whose concerns prompted an impeachment inquiry to come forward, appealing directly to the intelligence community employee is a stark departure from norms of conduct in such c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019