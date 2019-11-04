International Development News
Development News Edition

Raut to meet Maha Guv as standoff on govt formation continues

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 10:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 10:40 IST
Raut to meet Maha Guv as standoff on govt formation continues
Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing tussle over government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said his scheduled meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday evening will be a "courtesy call" with no political motive. Raut said the governor was like the state's guardian and therefore, he would meet him to talk on various issues.

"It will be a courtesy meet and not political. I am going to talk to the governor on various issues. We will also inform him about our stand," he told reporters here without elaborating. The meeting is slated to take place a day after the Rajya Sabha member claimed his party would soon have its chief minister with the support of "170 MLAs".

With the deadlock over the formation of government continuing in the state, Raut also said on Sunday that talks with the BJP will take place only on the issue of the chief minister's post. However, Chief Minister Fadnavis told reporters in Akola on Sunday that the new government will be formed soon.

Amid the impasse, the Sena also appeared to have reached out to the NCP as its senior leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday disclosed to reporters a message sent to him by Raut. The message read: "Namaskar mi Sanjay Raut. Jai Maharashtra".

Reacting to it, Pawar said, "This means I should call him. I will call and check." With the government formation in Maharashtra in a limbo, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday. Chief Minister Fadnavis is also scheduled to meet BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Monday.

In the recent polls to 288-member state Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and Congress-44.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Indian capital banishes some cars in hope of clearing the air

Authorities in the Indian capital on Monday banished from the roads cars with number plates ending in an odd number in a bid to cut hazardous air pollution shrouding the city.The U.S. Embassy air quality index, which measures the concentrat...

'India needs USD 30 bn yearly investment in renewables'

India ideally needs USD 30 billion investment per year in the renewable sector, backed by a strong regulation to preserve contract sanctity, according to a research organization. Today, we are averaging about USD 11 billion a year in renewa...

Too soon to pass judgement whether Pant can take DRS calls: Rohit

The Indian team paid the price for Rishabh Pants poor DRS calls against Bangladesh and skipper Rohit Sharma says that he doesnt want to jump to a conclusion yet whether the youngster is good enough to take tricky review decisions. India did...

Moon, Abe hold 'friendly' talks on ASEAN sidelines

Bangkok, Nov 4 AFP South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday held their first talks for more than a year on the sidelines of a regional summit in Thailand, Moons office said, with the neighbours rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019