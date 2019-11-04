International Development News
Development News Edition

Meeting with governor a 'courtesy visit': Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that his meeting with the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was a mere 'courtesy visit'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 11:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 11:51 IST
Meeting with governor a 'courtesy visit': Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaking to media persons in Mumbai on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that his meeting with the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was a mere 'courtesy visit'. Speaking to media persons here, Raut said, "It is a courtesy visit. He is a very experienced leader as he has been a Union Minister and a Chief Minister. Due to the elections, I was unable to meet him earlier."

"I have spoken to Uddhav (Thackeray) Ji. We will talk to him about the prevailing situation with regard to the formation of government in the state," he added. Raut was also asked about a recent article in 'Tarun Bharat' newspaper where he was compared to the character 'Vetala", from the mythological series 'Vikram aur Vetala".

"Just like the Chief Minister does not read some newspapers, I also do not read any newspaper other than 'Saamana'. The Chief Minister and Prime Minister Modi say that they do not read Saamana. Even, I do not if any newspaper by the name of 'Tarun Bharat' exists," Raut said. The article called Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray's behaviour was 'unfortunate' and said that while everyone was aware of the party chief's friendship with Fadnavis, Sanjay Raut was causing pain to everyone.

"We have heard about tales of 'Vikram and Vetala'in our Puranas but today we are hearing and suffering from the story of Uddhav and 'Vetala'....Everybody in Maharashtra is aware about Uddhav Thackeray's political understanding, maturity, intelligence and his friendship with Devendra Fadnavis. In this time, this Vetala (Sanjay Raut) is causing pain to everyone," the article read. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the equal distribution of Cabinet portfolios and sharing of chief minister's post.

While the BJP is firm on their stand that Devendra Fadnavis will become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena is seeking an equal term for the chief minister's post. (ANI)

Also Read: Amid Maha power tussle, Sena's Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Railway officials rescue dog, puppies trapped under pile of rails in Bhopal

Railway officials rescued a dog and her two newborn puppies from beneath a pile of rails at a yard near Bhopal station here. The six-hour-long rescue operation was successfully carried out under the leadership of the Divisional Railway Mana...

Three polls point to a new stalemate in Spanish Nov 10 election

A general election in Spain on Sunday is unlikely to break the current political gridlock, as neither left-wing or right-wing parties are set to win a parliamentary majority, three polls for Spanish newspapers predicted on Monday. Polls car...

UPDATE 3-Three people in critical condition as protests rock 'heavy-hearted' Hong Kong

Three people were in critical condition in Hong Kong on Monday, authorities said, after a weekend of chaotic clashes with anti-government protesters that led China to call for a tougher stance to end months of unrest in the Asian financial ...

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc after Q2 net loss; recovers most of losses later

Shares of Yes Bank on Monday plunged about 15 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 629.1 crore for the September quarter. The scrip made a weak opening and tumbled 9.98 percent to Rs 59.95 on the BSE.At the NSE, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019