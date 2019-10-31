Amid Maha power tussle, Sena's Sanjay Raut meets Sharad Pawar

Amid a bitter tussle between Shiv Sena and BJP over sharing of power in Maharashtra, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar here, triggering speculations about the possible formation of alternative government in the state. The BJP and Sena are locked in a tug-of-war over the latter's demand for rotational chief ministership. Though the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats, it lost 17 seats compared to the 2014 tally.

The Sena emerged victorious on 56 seats compared to previous 63. The NCP has won on 54 seats followed by Congress winning 44 seats.

Raut had also met Pawar on the day of results, but maintained that it was a private meeting. Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has been claiming that arrangement for the rotational post of the CM was agreed upon during a formula discussed by himself, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP chief Amit Shah ahead of the 2019 polls..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)