Oppn leaders meet today to discuss economic issues, RCEP Senior oppos'

Senior opposition leaders will assemble here on Monday afternoon to discuss the slide in the economy as well as the ongoing Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership negotiations in Bangkok and the agreement's implications for India. UPA chairperson and Congress president Sonia Gandhi will lead the discussions at the meeting that comes ahead of the winter session of Parliament beginning November 18.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is likely to attend the meeting along with other opposition veterans such as CPM's general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja as well as leaders from the TMC, RJD, AIUDF, and DMK. The discussions will focus on the joint opposition strategy to corner the government on poor economic indicators and India's decision to consider signing the RCEP, sources said.

The meeting will discuss a strategy to take on the government both inside and outside Parliament. The Congress plans to hit the streets from November 5 to 15 to highlight the "failures" of the BJP government in the Centre on issues such as the "economic slowdown, rising unemployment and farm crisis".

Slamming the RCEP, Gandhi on Saturday said the agreement will deal a "body blow" to the economy, resulting in "untold hardship" for farmers, shopkeepers and small enterprises. Monday's meeting is convened by the leader of opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad.

