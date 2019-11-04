International Development News
Development News Edition

Oppn leaders meet today to discuss economic issues, RCEP Senior oppos'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 12:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 12:43 IST
Oppn leaders meet today to discuss economic issues, RCEP Senior oppos'
Sonia Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Senior opposition leaders will assemble here on Monday afternoon to discuss the slide in the economy as well as the ongoing Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership negotiations in Bangkok and the agreement's implications for India. UPA chairperson and Congress president Sonia Gandhi will lead the discussions at the meeting that comes ahead of the winter session of Parliament beginning November 18.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is likely to attend the meeting along with other opposition veterans such as CPM's general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja as well as leaders from the TMC, RJD, AIUDF, and DMK. The discussions will focus on the joint opposition strategy to corner the government on poor economic indicators and India's decision to consider signing the RCEP, sources said.

The meeting will discuss a strategy to take on the government both inside and outside Parliament. The Congress plans to hit the streets from November 5 to 15 to highlight the "failures" of the BJP government in the Centre on issues such as the "economic slowdown, rising unemployment and farm crisis".

Slamming the RCEP, Gandhi on Saturday said the agreement will deal a "body blow" to the economy, resulting in "untold hardship" for farmers, shopkeepers and small enterprises. Monday's meeting is convened by the leader of opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Industries with pollution load in control need not seek permissions from ministries: Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday stressed on the need for self regulation to combat air pollution while asking industries to keep their pollution load in check. In his address at the ICC Sustainability Conclave 2019 Ch...

Hong Kong stocks close at over 3-month high on trade deal hopes

Hong Kong stocks ended at their highest in more than three months on Monday, aided by increasing hopes for a Sino-U.S. trade deal. The Hang Seng index rose 1.7 to 27,547.30, its highest since Aug. 1, while the China Enterprises Index gained...

Grenade attack in Srinagar, one dead

A civilian was killed and 13 others were injured as terrorists lobbed a grenade in a busy market area here on Monday, police said. The attack took place at 120 pm in Hari Singh High Street market area.While one person died in the attack, 13...

Disability Rights Awareness Month launched to focus on skills development

Government says it intends to pay particular attention to the economic liberation of persons with disabilities. This commitment follows the launch of Disability Rights Awareness Month - which runs from 3 November to 3 December 2019.The camp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019