International Development News
Development News Edition

Trump campaign's strategy to attack Democrat Warren: Define her as dishonest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 16:31 IST
Trump campaign's strategy to attack Democrat Warren: Define her as dishonest
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's campaign team has been developing a plan to portray White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren as dishonest and untrustworthy - based in part on her past claim of Native American ancestry - in a sign of recognition that she may become the Democratic nominee to face him in 2020.

For months, Trump's campaign had focused its fire on Joe Biden, the early front-runner in the battle for the Democratic U.S. presidential nomination. But Warren's surge to the top of the Democratic pack in recent opinion polls and her strong fundraising - $9 million more than Biden in the third quarter alone - has not gone unnoticed, two people inside the Republican president's re-election team told Reuters.

They said the campaign is evaluating the vulnerabilities of all the Democratic candidates and it was still too early to single out any of them as the likely nominee. But, one of the officials said, "Her rise is undeniable." The nascent game plan on how Trump would attack the liberal U.S. senator from Massachusetts differs from the manner in which his team had gone after Biden, seeking to portray the former vice president as corrupt based on allegations of wrongdoing - made without substantiation - arising from his son's past role with a Ukrainian energy company.

The president's team sees vulnerabilities for Warren among voters to the charge of being dishonest, based in part on internal campaign data, the members of Trump Victory - the name for his 2020 re-election campaign - told Reuters, asking not to be named while discussing internal deliberations. They said the central pillars of any attack on Warren's trustworthiness would be based on her assertion that she would not raise taxes on the middle class to pay for her ambitious Medicare for All healthcare system overhaul, and the controversy over her previous claims of Native American ancestry.

"This is the number one hit against Elizabeth Warren - her dishonesty," said Rick Gorka, a spokesman for the Republican National Committee, which is working with the Trump campaign. Gorka said any specific plan to go after Warren is in early stages, because the Democratic field remains crowded with 17 candidates still in the running.

Warren's spokesman Chris Hayden declined to comment on the Trump campaign's strategy of trying to frame the senator as untrustworthy. On the Medicare for All issue, Hayden noted that the cost structure of her proposal had been backed by renowned economists and experts. MIT professor Simon Johnson, a former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, and Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody's Analytics, were among the economists who consulted on the proposal, her campaign said on Friday. Both economists signed a letter backing Warren's funding calculations.

'A SIMPLE TRUTH' As some members of the Trump campaign's staff watched the most recent Democratic candidate debate on Oct. 15 from inside their "war room" in Arlington, Virginia, they became increasingly animated to see Warren dodging questions from moderators and rivals on whether middle class taxes would rise under her healthcare plan, the campaign sources said.

Responding to critics, Warren on Friday unveiled a detailed proposal on how to pay for Medicare for All that she said would not require raising middle-class taxes even "one penny." It envisions new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to finance a government-run system that would ensure healthcare coverage for all Americans and ditch private medical insurance.

Warren's proposal prompted the Biden campaign to say she was "hiding a simple truth from voters" that the plan would require higher taxes on the middle class to pay for it. Warren, looking to remake the current costly healthcare system that is based on a patchwork of private insurance and public programs and has left tens of millions of Americans with no medical coverage, said her proposal would bring total U.S. healthcare costs to just under $52 trillion over 10 years.

"Elizabeth Warren continues to lie to every American and if her credibility wasn't shot before, it doesn't exist anymore after this $52 trillion fiasco," Erin Perrine, a Trump campaign spokeswoman, said in a statement to Reuters. Some Democrats scoffed at the idea of the Trump campaign attacking any opponent on the question of honesty.

Christopher Celeste, a Democratic donor from Ohio who has advised Democratic presidential candidates over multiple election cycles, said, "For Donald Trump to choose to attack somebody on honesty is truly the height of irony." Ben Wikler, chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, added, "When Republicans chose Donald Trump as their standard bearer they took any chance to use honesty as a political argument and shot it into outer space."

Perrine, the Trump campaign spokeswoman, told Reuters in response that "Donald Trump is the most transparent president in history." POCAHONTAS AND DNA TESTING

The two Trump campaign sources cited internal campaign data that shows concerns about Warren's trustworthiness, based in part on her claims about her Native American heritage. The issue has dogged her since her first campaign for the U.S. Senate in 2012 when Republican Scott Brown criticized her for being listed by Harvard University as a minority when she was a member of the faculty - based on her claim of Native American ancestry.

Warren has said that her Native American ancestry possibly goes back to the 1700s, including Cherokee blood on her mother's side, according to family lore. Trump, known for coining insulting nicknames for political opponents, has derisively called her "Pocahontas" - a Native American woman known for her involvement in the early 17th century with the English colonial settlement at Jamestown, Virginia. Warren has called it a racist taunt.

Last year, she released results of a DNA test that she initially said supported her assertion, even though it found only minimal Native American ancestry that dated back six to 10 generations. That angered tribal leaders who said being a Native American is not determined by DNA alone but by membership in a tribe, and she has apologized several times since. Her Democratic rivals have steered clear of the issue.

The Trump campaign sources did not provide details of how they intend to attack her on the issue of honesty, as potential plans are still being formulated and they want to wait to see how the Democratic race unfolds. Republican strategist Ford O'Connell, who worked on Republican John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign, said he believes the Native American ancestry issue is not behind her.

"If you can undermine her credibility," O'Connell said, "you can make the case that the policies she is promoting are not true either."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

EIB appoints Alfredo Abad as head of Cairo office to boost engagement

The European Investment Bank has appointed Alfredo Abad as the banks head of the Cairo office to strengthen engagement with Egyptian partners. Alfredo Abads previous experience covering multilateral development and external relations will m...

UK's Labour Party will examine proposal to ban private jets

Britains opposition Labour Party said on Monday it would examine closely a proposal to ban private jets and consult with the industry about a phase-out date for the use of fossil-fuel private planes. Andy McDonald, the opposition spokesman ...

Cricket-Papua New Guinea ready to be cricket's next fairytale story

Papua New Guinea believe they could be crickets next rags-to-riches story after securing a place among the sports elite in next years Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.After three near-misses in the last six years, the Barramundis under Assad...

Benin authorities open investigation after 9 people abducted by pirates

Benin authorities have opened an investigation after pirates abducted nine people from a Norwegian-flagged boat off the coast of the West African nation, the port of Cotonou said. The pirates boarded the vessel, which is owned by Norwegian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019