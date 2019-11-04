International Development News
Development News Edition

In Lebanon's sweeping protests, hard-hit Tripoli sets the tempo

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 16:34 IST
In Lebanon's sweeping protests, hard-hit Tripoli sets the tempo
Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri's resignation has failed to quell nationwide protests but nowhere have they proven more determined and more energetic than in the second biggest city, Tripoli, whose residents complain of decades of neglect.

On Monday, after a period of relative calm, protesters blocked roads in Beirut and elsewhere to press their demands against the ruling elite that have plunged Lebanon into political turmoil at a time of economic crisis. But the protesters in Tripoli, a port city some 80 km (50 miles) north of Beirut and long dogged by chronic poverty and unemployment, have stood out for their determination and fury.

"We're continuing (the protests) in order to topple the president and the parliament," declared a defiant banner hoisted in Tripoli's Nour Square after Hariri's resignation. Despite Hariri's resignation last week, formal consultations over the formation of a new cabinet have yet to begin. Hariri, who is aligned with Western and Gulf Arab states, continues in a caretaker capacity until the formation of a new government.

Tripoli's nightly rallies, which resemble an electronic music festival, have become a ritual for the roughly 500,000 residents of the mainly Sunni Muslim city. Images of swaying cell phone torches lighting up the hardscrabble city's Nour Square as a rotating set of DJs mix nationalistic tunes have become iconic since Lebanon's protests kicked off on Oct. 17.

"Tripoli is the area that is hurting the most," said Ayman Haddad, 33, who said his job selling medical equipment paid too little to afford to get married. "In Beirut people have money for the month ahead, but in Tripoli we live day to day." Sunni politicians from Tripoli have been a focal point of protest anger, including Najib Mikati, a former prime minister and wealthy businessman.

Residents point to under-utilised state resources such as a nearby airport used only by the military as emblematic of a government attitude they say has allowed a city dubbed the "capital of the north" to fall deep into disrepair. A 2016 United Nations report found that about 50% of people in Tripoli live below a poverty line of $4 a day.

"NO ONE BACKING US" "There is interest in the capital Beirut, and in the south they have groups like Amal and Hezbollah protecting them. But in Tripoli we have no one backing us," said Bilal al-Dahan, referring to the country's powerful Shi'ite groups.

Residents say the lively demonstrations have refashioned the city's image, long tarnished by sectarian violence between rival Sunni Muslim and Alawite Muslim neighbourhoods. "A lot of people are telling me they see Tripoli in a different light," said Mohammed Yaghi, a 36-year-old actor.

The city's residents say their ability to draw big, charged crowds without respite has encouraged others across the country to keep up the momentum. "When the pressure in the streets in other areas seemed to die down, Tripoli's stayed very strong. This actually brought people back out in other areas," said Marwa Otham, 36.

Tripoli's resilience has challenged what critics see as a government attempt to co-opt the protest movement by positioning itself as the guarantor of an anti-corruption crusade. "We are going by one principle right now: that we have just started," said Haddad. "We are continuing until the whole regime is toppled, even the president."

Lebanon, one of the world's most heavily indebted states, is grappling with the worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war. (Writing by Eric Knecht Editing by Gareth Jones)

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Lebanese army fires into the air near Tripoli - al-Jadeed TV, witness

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Prasa War Room makes progress in improving services

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa Prasa War Room has made progress in improving the service offered to its customers.Our commitment to improving the lives of our people through an efficient, reliable and safe passenger rail service ...

Ashutosh Gowariker terrific filmmaker: Arjun on 'Panipat'

Arjun Kapoor says he always wanted to be a part of a period film and collaborating with director Ashutosh Gowariker on Panipat was special. The actor believes Gowariker, best known for his period films such as Lagaan and Jodha Akbar, puts h...

Benin authorities open investigation after 9 people abducted by pirates

Benin authorities have opened an investigation after pirates abducted nine people from a Norwegian-flagged boat off the coast of the West African nation, the port of Cotonou said. The pirates boarded the vessel, which is owned by Norwegian ...

India attaches importance to Myanmar's cooperation against insurgent groups: PM Modi to Suu Kyi

A stable and peaceful border was an important anchor for the continued expansion of bilateral partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed to Myanmars State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and sought her countrys cooperation against i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019