International Development News
Development News Edition

UK lawmakers electing new speaker to replace John Bercow

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 18:59 IST
UK lawmakers electing new speaker to replace John Bercow
Image Credit: Flickr

British lawmakers were electing a new House of Commons speaker on Monday to replace the influential but controversial John Bercow. Bercow retired last week after a decade as a speaker that saw him become a central player in Britain's Brexit drama.

Like Bercow, the new speaker will run the daily business of the Commons, keeping lawmakers in line with robust cries of "Order!" Some politicians, however, want to see a more cautious approach than that taken by Bercow, who prided himself on making the government answer to Parliament. The speaker is supposed to be an impartial arbiter of Parliament's rules, but critics accused Bercow of favoring anti-Brexit politicians at the expense of those supporting Britain's departure from the European Union.

He clashed with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government, and strongly opposed Johnson's attempt to suspend Parliament for five weeks as an October 31 Brexit deadline approached. The UK Supreme Court overturned Johnson's shutdown.

With Parliament divided over the best way ahead, the EU has granted Britain an extension to its impending departure until January 31. There are seven contenders to succeed Bercow, including his three deputies — Lindsay Hoyle, Rosie Winterton, and Eleanor Laing — and long-serving Labour lawmaker Harriet Harman.

An eighth, Conservative legislator Shailesh Vara, dropped out of the race Monday morning, saying he did not have the numbers to win. The candidates will each get five minutes to address legislators before Monday's secret-ballot vote.

If no candidate gets majority support, there will be rounds of voting, with the lowest-placed contender dropping out each time, until one candidate does have a majority. The choice of a new speaker comes a day before Parliament is dissolved for a December 12 national election in which all 650 seats in the House of Commons are up for grabs.

Johnson's Conservatives are hoping to win a majority that could unblock Britain's political deadlock and let Johnson fulfill his pledge to take Britain out of the EU. The opposition left-of-center Labour Party is trying to shift the campaign's focus from Brexit to domestic political issues such as schools, health care, and Britain's social inequities.

The centrist Liberal Democrats, who want to cancel Brexit, and the single-issue Brexit Party, which favors a no-deal exit from the bloc, are battling for British voters with strong views on whether the U.K. should quit the 28-nation EU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Jordan says two citizens held in Israel to return "before end of week" - Twitter

Jordans Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday two of its citizens detained by Israel after crossing into the occupied West Bank would return to Jordan before the end of the week.Jordan recalled its ambassador on Tuesday over the refu...

UPDATE 1-Trump officials shun impeachment inquiry as lawmakers prepare public hearings

Some witnesses called to testify in the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday and later this week are defying Democratic lawmakers requests to appear in closed door hearings before the investigation moves into its p...

MD & CEOs of CRAs shall not be members of rating committees, says Sebi

The managing director and chief executive officers of credit rating agencies shall not be members of their rating committee, Sebi on Monday said while putting in place norms for enhanced governance and accountability of credit rating agenci...

Indian Overseas Bank widens net loss to Rs 2,254 cr in Sept quarter

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank on Monday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 2,253.64 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The bank had registered a net loss of Rs 487.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019