DHFL row: UP power minister threatens state Cong chief with criminal defamation

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Monday threatened the state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu with a criminal defamation case for targeting him over the investment of Rs 2,600 crore of the state power corporation employees' provident fund in the scam-hit housing finance firm HDFL. Sharma said he would file a defamation case against UPCC chief Lallu if he does not tender an apology immediately.

"The allegations against me by Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu are arbitrary and far from the truth. He must tender an apology for such condemnable charges or else be ready to face criminal defamation case," threatened Sharma. Lallu had on Sunday questioned the role of power minister in the investment of the state power corporation employees' provident fund in the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.

"Lallu concocted charges only for staying in news. He too is behaving like Rahul Gandhi who had levelled many baseless allegations against our leaders for which he is facing litigations in courts," said Sharma. "These charges got him publicity for a brief period but his behaviour was against decency in public life," Sharma pointed out.

Sharma reiterated that the path for investments in the DHFL had been paved during the regime of Akhilesh Yadav, "a dear friend of the Congress family". In a press conference, Lallu on Sunday had demanded scrutiny of the visitors book of the power minister's office in Lucknow and his residence both in Lucknow and Mathura to find out who all are involved in the corruption.

Two officers have already been arrested in the case related to the investment of Uttar Pradesh power employees' provident fund money in the scam-hit DHFL. PTI SAB RAX

