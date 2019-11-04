International Development News
Development News Edition

Gian Chand Gupta unanimously elected Haryana Assembly speaker

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:38 IST
Gian Chand Gupta unanimously elected Haryana Assembly speaker

BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta was unanimously elected the speaker of the Haryana Assembly on Monday while senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda the Leader of Opposition. A two-time MLA from Panchkula, Gupta's name was proposed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. The opposition members too backed him.

The election of the deputy speaker will be taken up later, Gupta informed the House. He also said that Hooda, who was recently appointed as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the state by his party, “is recognised as the Leader of Opposition”.

In the Assembly election, Gupta defeated Congress's Chander Mohan Bishnoi, the son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal. Earlier, pro-tem speaker Raghubir Singh Kadian administered oath to Khattar, Dushyant and other legislators.

Dushyant, Ram Kumar Gautam, Rajinder Singh Joon, Chiranjeev Rao, Jagbir Singh Malik and Bishan Lal Saini were among the MLAs who took oath in English while three members including Kamal Gupta took oath in Sanskrit. Former hockey captain and BJP MLA Sandeep Singh was the lone member who took oath in Punjabi.

After Khattar and Dushyant, the pro-tem speaker administered oath to nine women members that included three from the BJP, five from Congress and the lone woman MLA and Dushyant Chautala's mother Naina Chautala of the the Jannayak Janata Party. In the 90-member Assembly, the strength of BJP is 40, its ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) 10, Independents seven, Congress 31, and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) one each.

Addressing the members, Chief Minister Khattar, who is the Leader of the House, at the outset congratulated Gupta, former mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, for being elected unanimously. Khattar said he would like to appeal to members that it is collective responsibility of all the members to ensure that the House is run smoothly. Khattar informed that as many as 44 out of 90 MLAs of the 14th Haryana Assembly have been elected for the first time.

There are veterans like Anil Vij of BJP and Raghuvir Singh Kadian of Congress, who have been elected for the sixth time, he said. "Nine women members have been elected this time as against 13 in previous assembly. Dushyant Chautala is the youngest member to have been elected this time," he said.

Khattar said that opposition has a crucial role to play in a democratic set up. "If they play constructive role, the state will benefit. However, sometimes criticism for the sake of criticism does not help," he said.

"I had said this last time too that members should refrain from using such words which can hurt sentiments of any member or break the House decorum," he said. Abhay Chautala told the newly-elected speaker that all the members, especially first-timers, will have great hopes from the Chair that he will discharge duties in an impartial manner.

He hoped that opposition members will be given due time to raise public importance and other issues in the House. The speaker thanked the members for unanimously electing him and sought their cooperation in running the House in a smooth manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico will not take sides in El Salvador-Venezuela dispute-president

Mexicos president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would not take sides in a dispute between El Salvador and Venezuela after the two countries expelled each others diplomats at the weekend.Were not going to make a statement in ...

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 0.5 pc stake in Yes Bank for Rs 87 cr

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Monday bought nearly 1.3 crore shares of Yes Bank for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions. According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Jhunjhunwala purchased 1,29,50,000 shares of the private l...

German minister urges Iran to return to nuclear accord

Irans announcement that it has developed advanced machines to speed up its uranium enrichment jeopardises an agreement with world powers, Germanys foreign minister said on Monday, urging Tehran to return to the original accord.Iran has buil...

Indian men's TT team achieves best ever ranking

The Indian mens table tennis team on Monday achieved its best ever ranking by moving up to the ninth spot in the ITTF rankings.The Indian team comprising World No. 30 G Sathiyan and World No. 36 Sharath Kamal, is tied with 10th-placed Austr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019