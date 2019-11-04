International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP's Goel issued challan of Rs 4,000 for violating odd-even rule, AAP calls it unfortunate

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:47 IST
BJP's Goel issued challan of Rs 4,000 for violating odd-even rule, AAP calls it unfortunate

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Monday violated the odd-even rationing scheme by driving an SUV with an odd last digit in its registration number and labelled the initiative to curb air pollution in Delhi "an election stunt" by the Kejriwal government. Goel, however, described his step as a "symbolic protest" against the scheme.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said it was "unfortunate" that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were sending a message to people to not follow Delhi government's efforts to curb air pollution when whole Delhi was cooperating. Violating the odd-even rule is punishable with a fine of Rs 4,000. The fine was Rs 2,000 in earlier two editions of the initiative in 2016. According to the scheme, non-transport vehicles having odd or even last digit of registration number are allowed to run on odd and even dates, respectively.

Goel's car bore slogans that read "pradushan ki zimmedar Kejriwal sarkar, odd-even hai bekar" (Kejriwal government responsible for pollution, odd-even ineffective) and called the initiative a drama. "I am doing this as a symbolic protest against the Kejriwal government's failure to do anything in five years to curb pollution in Delhi. It is now staging a drama and election stunt in view of the coming assembly polls through odd-even scheme," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP told reporters at his residence.

BJP vice president Shyam Jaju and other party leaders also accompanied Goel in the SUV which he drove from his residence on Ashoka Road, before being stopped near Janpath by traffic police personnel who challaned him. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot later met Goel with a bouquet of flowers, urging him to not violate the rule as it was aimed at bringing the toxic air pollution down.

Gahlot said people of Delhi are following the scheme and BJP's protest was wrong. The two leaders had a debate during which the transport minister said that the Delhi government has brought down air pollution by 25 percent and seeks cooperation of all to reduce it further.

"I have come here to appeal you to cooperate in implementation of odd-even scheme along with people of Delhi in the coming days," Gahlot told Goel. Goel repeated to Gahlot that his protest was symbolic and questioned the rationale behind the car-rationing scheme.

Meanwhile, former Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken criticised Goel's action. "Vijay Goel MP-A LawMaker! Is deliberately driving an odd number car on an even numbered day! As a LawMaker-How can he deliberately break the law? I’ve been most vocal critic of Kejriwal-But,I will never ‘contribute to air pollution’ as a way of protest!," Maken tweeted.

AAP leader Singh said, "Starting from MP Mr Vijay Goel to Delhi BJP chief MP Mr Manoj Tiwari they have completely opposed the efforts of the Delhi government to curb pollution. They have shared pictures of garbage burning on social media and mislead people." "Today, when the Delhi government has come up with the odd-even scheme and the people of Delhi, has supported the initiative of Delhi government then the MP Mr Vijay Goel came out of his house driving an odd number car violating the rules of odd-even," he said.

He added, "I want to ask Bharatiya Janata Party when pollution levels are increasing in Uttar Pradesh or Haryana, doesn't it need their intervention. I also want to ask Congress that if Punjab is getting polluted then is not that the responsibility of the Congress party to come forward and take actions against pollution." Singh lauded traffic police officials for strictly implementing the rule by issuing challans.

"The traffic police officials should not hesitate in issuing challan to anyone whether he is from AAP or from BJP," he said. The odd-even scheme will continue from 8 am to 8 pm till November 15.

Goel also violated the second edition of odd-even rule in April 2016. The scheme was introduced in Delhi by the AAP government in January 2016 to fight high level of air pollution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CS, DGP asked to appear before NCSC on Nov 11 regarding Dalit girls' rape case

The NCSC summoned the Kerala chief secretary and director general of police on Monday, asking them to appear before it on November 11 for a personal hearing, an official of the panel said. The summonses were issued in connection with the ac...

DU hosts 96th convocation, record 3 lakh students graduate

The Delhi University hosted its 96th convocation on Monday which saw more than three lakh students graduating from the varsity, a record breaking feat, according to the varsitys vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi. Over 300 students were awarded g...

BJP asks workers, spokespersons to exercise restrain on Ayodhya verdict

Ahead of the expected Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya case, the BJP on Monday asked its party workers and spokespersons to restrain from making emotive and provocative statements on the Ram temple issue. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh...

Moving prisoner epic wins France's top literary prize

A moving and colorful epic about a prisoner looking back on his life won Frances top literary award, the Prix Goncourt, Monday. Anything can happen in life declared 69-year-old Jean-Paul Dubois as he was mobbed after the prize was announced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019