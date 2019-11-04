International Development News
UPDATE 1-Jordan says two citizens held in Israel to return "before end of week" - Twitter

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday two of its citizens detained by Israel after crossing into the occupied West Bank would return to Jordan "before the end of the week".

Jordan recalled its ambassador on Tuesday over the refusal of the Israeli government to release Hiba Labadi and Abdul Rahman Miri, who Jordan said had been illegally arrested without charge a few months ago. Safadi gave no further details about how their release had been secured in his comments on Twitter. Israel declined to comment.

"The government pursued the case from the start under direct instructions from His Majesty King Abdullah to take all necessary steps to release them whatever that may cost," Safadi said. Labadi, 24, was arrested in August after crossing to the West Bank to attend a family wedding. She subsequently went on a hunger strike and was hospitalised after her health deteriorated

Miri, 29, was arrested last September after he also crossed into the West Bank to visit relatives. Safadi said last month he held the Israeli government responsible for the lives of the two, adding that their health had severely deteriorated and warned the kingdom could escalate its actions if they were not released.

Israel's deputy foreign minister, Tzipi Hotovely, said at the time both detainees were suspected of security offences, without being more specific. Israel mainly uses administrative detention against Palestinians suspected of anti-Israeli activities.

It says the measure, which human rights groups have condemned, is aimed at preventing further violence in cases where there is insufficient evidence to prosecute or where court proceedings could expose the identity of secret informants.

