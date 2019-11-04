The Delhi Congress on Monday alleged that the odd-even scheme was a "drama" by the AAP government ahead of the Assembly polls to be held early next year. Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra said the Kejriwal government should be questioned what initiatives it had taken to address the issue of air pollution in the national capital.

The odd-even scheme by the Kejriwal government is a drama for political mileage ahead of the Assembly polls, Chopra said. "The government did nothing actually and now as the problem has assumed severe proportions, it has chosen the easiest way of forcing odd-even scheme on the people," he said.

The Delhi Congress president also attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his statement that the issue of air pollution should not be politicised. "You should ask him who is politicising the issue and why did AAP leaders staged protests recently against Haryana and Punjab governments over crop stubble burning, in Delhi," he said.

The AAP leaders have been blaming stubble burning in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab ruled by the BJP and Congress respectively as the main reason behind severe air pollution in Delhi.

