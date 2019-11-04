International Development News
Development News Edition

Trial of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone to begin on Tuesday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 23:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 23:44 IST
Trial of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone to begin on Tuesday
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

The criminal trial of President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone is set to begin on Tuesday in what could become a colorful sideshow generating unflattering headlines for the president even as he faces a fast-moving impeachment inquiry.

Stone, a longtime Republican operative and self-described "dirty trickster" and "agent provocateur," has pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing justice, witness tampering and lying to the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee. That committee is now spearheading the impeachment inquiry in the Democratic-led House focusing on the Republican president's request that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden. The trial will start on Tuesday with jury selection, and opening statements could begin as soon as Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said on Monday.

The charges arose from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that detailed Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election to boost Trump's candidacy. They center on whether Stone lied to lawmakers about the Trump campaign's efforts to obtain emails stolen by Russia and published by the Wikileaks website to undercut his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. The indictment refers to an October 2016 email from a "high-ranking Trump Campaign official" asking Stone to inquire about future releases of emails by "Organization 1," a reference to Wikileaks. Stone responded that "Organization 1" would release "a load every week going forward." The election was in November 2016.

The high-ranking official is believed to be former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who is among the potential witnesses in the trial along with Trump's former deputy campaign manager Rick Gates, radio host Randy Credico and conservative author Jerome Corsi. Prosecutors have not yet made their witness list public, though they said at a pre-trial hearing on Monday that they intend to call an FBI agent as their first witness.

Stone is accused of threatening Credico and his little white dog Bianca, and trying to intimidate him in text messages by urging him to "do a 'Frank Pentangeli'" - a reference to a character in the movie "The Godfather Part II" who recants his testimony to Congress about mobster Michael Corleone amid witness intimidation. The judge ahead of the trial imposed a gag order on Stone that grew increasingly broad over time after he first posted what appeared to be a photo of her next to an image of gun crosshairs on his Instagram account, and later violated her order by continuing to discuss the case and making disparaging comments about the House Intelligence Committee chairman.

Jackson has barred Stone from advancing a discredited conspiracy theory disputing Russia's role in the hacking of Democratic emails as part of his defense at trial, finding that his claims are irrelevant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Marawi: Strong tornado hits southern Philippines; buildings damaged

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Resurgent Boeing 737 MAX could trigger jet surplus, analyst warns

Airlines that have been forced to rejig operations due to the grounding of the 737 MAX could face a markedly different problem when Boeing Cos best-selling jet is finally cleared to re-enter service a gradual switch to concerns about oversu...

Kamala Harris gets coveted invite from powerful Nevada union

Las Vegas, Nov 4 AP Kamala Harris will be the first Democratic presidential candidate next week to hold a town hall with the powerful casino workers Culinary Union in Las Vegas. The unions national affiliate Unite Here announced the Nov. 8 ...

Turkish journalist Ahmet Altan released under supervision: report

A Turkish court on Monday ordered journalist Ahmet Altan to be released under judicial supervision despite sentencing him to more than 10 years in prison, state news agency Anadolu reported. Altan, accused of links to the group blamed for t...

Trump administration poised to make Paris climate exit official

The Trump administration will file paperwork with the United Nations as early as Monday to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, marking the first formal step in a one-year process to exit the global pact to fight climate cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019