International Development News
Development News Edition

PM Ardern welcomes significant milestone announced by RCEP countries

“RCEP will increase New Zealand exporters’ security in the region while protecting their competitive interests in countries which include 7 of New Zealand’s top 10 trading partners,” Jacinda Ardern said.

PM Ardern welcomes significant milestone announced by RCEP countries
“This also provides an important boost to the regional economy at a time of rising turbulence and slowing global trade and economic growth,” Jacinda Ardern said. Image Credit: ANI

Leaders of 16 countries negotiating the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have announced the completion of negotiation on the text as well as agreement on virtually all market access issues between 15 countries.

The leaders said they will work with India to resolve its outstanding concerns in a way that would satisfy the interests of all participants. The aim is that India will join the agreement in 2020, once it has concluded market access negotiations with all the other participants.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed this significant milestone, which was announced by RCEP countries today at the East Asia Summit in Bangkok.

"RCEP will increase New Zealand exporters' security in the region while protecting their competitive interests in countries which include 7 of New Zealand's top 10 trading partners," Jacinda Ardern said.

"This also provides an important boost to the regional economy at a time of rising turbulence and slowing global trade and economic growth," Jacinda Ardern said.

For New Zealand businesses and investors, this means:

More certain and consistent rules on trading across all the RCEP economies

More transparent and clear rules about investing in the largest ASEAN countries, and China

Increased opportunities and clearer rules on services exports to the RCEP economies;

Reduced red tape for exporters, and more streamlined facilitation of trade; and

New rules on government procurement and electronic commerce, which will help New Zealand exporters with increased business opportunities.

"RCEP also has the potential to provide us a free trade relationship with India, a large and fast-growing US$2.7 trillion economy. Being part of this agreement helps secure New Zealand's prosperity in the region," Minister of State for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor said.

"The RCEP participants take 61 percent of our goods exports and 50 percent of our services exports. RCEP is of considerable commercial and strategic value to New Zealand," Damien O'Connor said.

There are two strands to the RCEP negotiations, the text of the agreement and market access to each country involved. With the text completed, negotiations on market access will now continue with the aim of the full agreement being concluded and signed in 2020.

"While some market access is yet to be completed, there remains a clear intent by the 16 participating countries to conclude this agreement together," Jacinda Ardern said.

"It is regrettable negotiating partners were unable to conclude an acceptable market access outcome with India at this time," Jacinda Ardern said.

"However, New Zealand respects India's right to make its own decisions on the Agreement. We will continue to work closely with India to seek to agree on a market access outcome that is commercially meaningful and which will enable India to join the other RCEP parties," Jacinda Ardern said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Marawi: Strong tornado hits southern Philippines; buildings damaged

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Qwikcilver Partners With Amazon Pay: Clocks Significant Growth in Gift Cards During the Festive Season

Qwikcilver, a Pine Labs company, and a global leader in end-to-end gifting and stored value solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Pay aimed at promoting e-gift cards in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India. The company h...

US makes withdrawal from Paris Agreement on climate change

The United States announced on Monday that it was formally beginning the process of withdrawal from the historic Paris Agreement on climate change, signed by 193 countries in 2015.The UN Spokespersons Office issued a note to correspondents,...

FEATURE-Crops in the clouds: The rise of rooftop farming in space-starved Hong Kong

At the top of a three-story building in Hong Kong, with car horns blasting on the streets below, Jim Fung teaches a dozen students how to thin out choi sum vegetables.Always use the resources you have, the instructor said as he placed shred...

UPDATE 3-Spain's election candidates clash over Catalonia in TV debate

The main candidates to become Spains next prime minister clashed on Monday over how to handle Catalan separatism, as they tried to woo voters ahead of a repeat election that opinion polls show could be as inconclusive as the one in April. O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019