Qatar takes part in inauguration ceremony of President of Botswana
The State of Qatar was represented by HE Qatar's Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya Jabor bin Ali Al Dosari
The State of Qatar took part in the inauguration ceremony of HE President of the Republic of Botswana Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi, in the capital Gaborone.
(With Inputs from APO)
