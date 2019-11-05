International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt will implement SC verdict on Sabarimala: Kerala minister

The government will implement Supreme Court's verdict on Sabarimala, said Kerala minister Kadakampally Surendran during the Kerala assembly session here on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 13:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 13:55 IST
Govt will implement SC verdict on Sabarimala: Kerala minister
Kerala minister Kadakampally Surendran (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The government will implement Supreme Court's verdict on Sabarimala, said Kerala minister Kadakampally Surendran during the Kerala assembly session here on Tuesday. The remark came during the minister's response to a question regarding the arrangements made by the state government in the upcoming pilgrimage season and fund allocation in the matter.

"Kerala Government cannot say that a Supreme court verdict will not be implemented," said Surendran before challenging opposition whether they have the courage to say that they won't accept the verdict of the apex court. "We have allocated Rs 100 crores to Devaswam board to meet the current crisis and 30 crores have already been issued," he said.

On Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said in the assembly that it is not possible to make laws to circumvent the Supreme Court's order permitting entry of women of all age into the Sabarimala temple and that it is bound to implement it. The Supreme Court had on September 28 last year permitted the entry of women of all age groups into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

The temple is being opened for the annual pilgrimage later this month on November 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

"Mailbox 200": Soviet waste dump a landslide away from poisoning millions

Hidden in a remote Central Asian gorge, thousands of tonnes of radioactive waste are one landslide away from contaminating the water supply for the whole Ferghana valley, home to millions of people, environmentalists say. Neglected for deca...

I'll be ready again soon, says Carolina Marin after defeat

After facing a defeat in the first round of Fuzhou China Open on Tuesday, Carolina Marin said she has been sick for the last few days and will be ready again soon. Marin was beaten in the first game by 21-16 and in the second game, she opte...

Police on the streets a 'new low', says Congress questioning Amit Shah's silence

The Congress on Tuesday said the police protesting on the roads in the national capital is a new low for India since independence and questioned Home Minister Amit Shahs silence on the issue. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjew...

Afrojack to Headline Don't Let Daddy Know India

Hyderabad Telangana India Nov 05 ANINewsVoir Famed international dance music property Dont Let Daddy Know is heading back to the Indian sub-continent this November for its third edition in the country in association with Dance Affair, Lal S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019