International Development News
Development News Edition

Chirag Paswan elected LJP president

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 14:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 14:28 IST
Chirag Paswan elected LJP president

Chirag Paswan was on Tuesday elected LJP president by the party's national executive, the party's outgoing chief and his father Ram Vilas Paswan said. Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party president Paswan said that the decision was taken in the meeting of the national executive in Delhi.

The LJP, which primarily draws its support from a section of Dalits in Bihar, was founded by Ram Vilas Paswan, now 73, in 2000 and the wily leader has steered it through changing political scenarios by joining hands with parties with contrasting ideologies and support groups. However, the loyalty of his vote bank to him meant that the LJP has been a sought-after partner for all major parties.

Chirag Paswan is the second term Lok Sabha member and has been the key decision maker in the party for a while. "Chirag Paswan unanimously elected as LJP president by party's national executive," Ram Vilas Paswan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

As U.S. exits Paris pact, U.S. fossil energy chief says U.S. ingenuity can tackle climate threat

The United States can tackle threats to the climate through technological advances and fossil fuels will remain a priority for U.S. government and business, assistant secretary for Fossil Energy at the U.S. Department Steven Winberg told Re...

Unions find anomalies in draft rules on Wage Code

There are many anomalies in the draft rules on Code on Wages circulated by the Labour Ministry to seek stakeholders views, trade unions, including RSS affiliate BMS, said on Tuesday. The unions are expected to reach out to the ministry with...

Siddaramaiah slams Yeddyurappa's allegations of Congress twisting his statement

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday slammed the allegations levelled at him by Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa that Congress had twisted his statement in a viral video. Speaking to media persons, Siddaramaiah said, Were we present in the ...

Experian invests in Vserv to enable friction-free digital experience of BFSI consumers

Experian, one of Indias leading data, analytics and decisioning companies on Tuesday announced a strategic investment stake in Vserv, a pioneer in smart data platform for mobile marketing. According to the company, the investment is in line...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019