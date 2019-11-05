Didn't transfer power employees' PF to DHFL: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday trashed allegations that his regime transferred UP power employees' provident fund to scam-hit housing finance company DHFL. "No EPF money of power employees was transferred to the DHFL during the SP regime," the former chief minister asserted at a hurriedly convened press conference here.

Making a fresh demand for a probe into the issue by a sitting Supreme Court or High Court judge, he also demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "Adityanath should step down. The CM is so weak that he cannot even ask state Power Minister Shrikant Sharma to resign," Akhilesh said.

Over Rs 2,600 crore of the state power employees' provident fund was reportedly invested in the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited, prompting the state government to order a CBI probe.

