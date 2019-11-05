International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-After gatecrashing Halloween, Hong Kong protesters plot Guy Fawkes protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 14:46 IST
UPDATE 3-After gatecrashing Halloween, Hong Kong protesters plot Guy Fawkes protests
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Hong Kong's acting leader said on Tuesday he deeply regretted the involvement of civil servants in protests that have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into crisis as activists planned masked "Guy Fawkes" demonstrations across the territory. Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung's comments came after commentary by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily said Hong Kong civil servants who supported the anti-government demonstrations would "perish with the rioters".

The demonstrations began over a since-scrapped extradition bill and escalated in mid-June against perceived Chinese meddling in the former British colony which was guaranteed its colonial freedoms when it returned to China in 1997. China denies the charge. Protesters have kept up their calls for universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality, among other demands.

The protests, which pose the gravest challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012, have received broad support, including from some civil servants, teachers, and financial sector workers. "In the past few months, a very small portion of the civil servants have broken the law, participating in illegal protests. We deeply regret that" Cheung said.

"... Their first job is to serve society, serve the community. And to support government policies, that is the responsibility of the civil servants." In August, thousands of civil servants defied a government warning to remain politically neutral and joined a rally, while the territory's chief executive Carrie Lam said in September she regretted the arrest of some civil servants during protests.

After gatecrashing fancy-dress Halloween festivities on Oct. 31, protesters have circulated plans on social media to mark Guy Fawkes Day on Tuesday by wearing the white, smiling Guy Fawkes masks made popular by anti-establishment hackers, the film "V for Vendetta" and protesters globally. "GUNPOWDER PLOT"

Guy Fawkes Day, also called Bonfire Night, is celebrated with fireworks and bonfires every Nov. 5 in Britain, when effigies of "guys" are burnt, marking the night in 1605 when Fawkes was arrested for a "gunpowder plot" to blow up parliament. Lam banned face masks last month, invoking colonial-era emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years, but protesters have largely ignored the ruling.

The number of people who take part in the mostly weekend rallies has dwindled from the millions who participated in June, but the violence and vandalism have escalated. Authorities have refused permits for many recent protests, making them illegal from the outset and activists liable to be arrested. There have been many injuries in the protests, but no deaths. A 22-year-old student at a Hong Kong university who fell during protests at the weekend was in critical condition on Tuesday, hospital authorities said.

A man knifed several people on Sunday and bit off a part of a politician's ear before being beaten by protesters. A 48-year-old suspect is in custody. Cheung said his administration would safeguard freedom of the press amid criticism of what many see as an excessive police force, including against the media.

Cheung is standing in for Lam, who is visiting mainland China, where Xi said on Monday the central government had a high degree of confidence in her. The demonstrations have battered the retail and tourism sectors, with preliminary government data showing the economy slid into recession for the first time in a decade in the third quarter.

An IHS Markit survey published on Tuesday showed business activity in Hong Kong's private sector fell to its weakest in 21 years in October, weighed down by anti-government protests and softening global demand. Hong Kong returned to China under a "one country, two systems" formula that is meant to protect its freedoms for 50 years.

Also Read: Hong Kong leader to visit Japan after huge rally, night of violence

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-China presses Trump for more tariff roll-backs in 'phase one' trade deal

China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September as part of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal, people familiar with the negotiations said on Monday. The deal, which may be signed this month by Trump a...

Erdogan says Kurdish fighters have not left Syria 'safe zone" despite U.S, Russia deals

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia had not withdrawn from a planned safe zone in northeast Syria despite Turkeys agreements with the United States and Russia. Turkey struck two separate deal...

UPDATE 1-Israel's top court upholds deportation of Human Rights Watch official

Israels Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a government decision not to renew the work visa of a Human Rights Watch official and he will have to leave the country within 20 days or face deportation, his lawyer said.The unanimous three-judge de...

UPDATE 4-Horse racing-Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup thriller

Australian stayer Vow and Declare won the 159th running of the Melbourne Cup by a neck at Flemington racecourse on Tuesday with the race overshadowed by a stewards protest and a horse pulling up lame with a cracked pelvis.The Danny OBrien-t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019