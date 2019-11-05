Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. still holding patrols with Kurdish YPG in Syria
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that U.S. forces were still conducting joint patrols with the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria in a border region that Ankara and Washington had agreed to clear of the militant group.
Erdogan also told reporters in parliament that he would decide whether to meet President Donald Trump in Washington as planned this month after holding a phone call with him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
