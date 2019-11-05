International Development News
Russia concerned over Iran decision to resume enrichment

Russia concerned over Iran decision to resume enrichment
Russia on Tuesday expressed concern about Iran's decision to resume uranium enrichment at an underground plant south of Tehran, in its latest step back from an agreement with major powers.

"We are monitoring the development of the situation with concern," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We support the preservation of this deal."

