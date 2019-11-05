Russia concerned over Iran decision to resume enrichment
Russia on Tuesday expressed concern about Iran's decision to resume uranium enrichment at an underground plant south of Tehran, in its latest step back from an agreement with major powers.
"We are monitoring the development of the situation with concern," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"We support the preservation of this deal."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Russia
- Moscow
- plant
- Vladimir Putin
- Dmitry Peskov
- Tehran
ALSO READ
Hacking the hackers: Russian group hijacked Iranian spying operation, officials say
Russia hopes Syria coordination with Turkey, U.S. will help stability - RIA
Plant-based, Mediterranean diet good for gut microbiome
RPT-Hacking the hackers: Russian group hijacked Iranian spying operation, officials say
SC seeks report on number of saplings sown, trees transplanted in Aarey colony area