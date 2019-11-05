International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Iran bans cooperation with British Council, warns of prosecution

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:57 IST
UPDATE 1-Iran bans cooperation with British Council, warns of prosecution
Image Credit: ANI

Iran's intelligence ministry on Tuesday said any cooperation with the British Council was banned and would result in prosecution, the ministry's website reported.

"Britain ... was planning to implement a project for cultural networking purposes in cooperation with the British Council in Iran ... any cooperation with the British Council is prohibited and will result in prosecution," the ministry said in a statement. In August, Iran's Supreme Court upheld a 10-year prison sentence for spying against an Iranian woman, Aras Amiri, who worked for the British Council in London. Amiri was arrested last year during a family visit to Iran.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Iran rejects Turkey's establishing of military posts in Syria - TV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Int'l collaborations key to be globally competitive: Science

Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said India needs to foster international collaborations to be globally competitive in the field of science and technology. He also said there is a need for solution-based scientific approach to addre...

Yemen govt, separatists sign Saudi-brokered deal to end power struggle in south

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Tuesday an agreement between Yemens government and southern separatists to end a power struggle in the south of the country that had opened a new front in Yemens war.No details were reveal...

Business briefs 2

AI-powered cloud analytics software company Manthan Software on Tuesday said it is consolidating its business with US-based RichRelevance that offers personalisation software. Manthan and RichRelevance have initiated a joint go-to-market no...

Deepak bags India's 10th Olympic quota in shooting, Manu Bhaker also wins gold in Asian C'ships

Birthday boy Deepak Kumar secured Indias 10th Olympic quota in shooting while Manu Bhaker claimed the womens 10m air pistol gold medal in the 14th Asian Championship here on Tuesday. Deepak gifted himself a bronze medal in mens 10m air rifl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019