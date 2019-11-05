International Development News
Prez rejects petition demanding disqualification of 11 AAP MLAs in office-of-profit case

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 20:43 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected a petition demanding disqualification of 11 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs for allegedly holding office of profit by being co-chairpersons in district disaster management authorities. The October 28 decision of the President rejecting the plea is based on an opinion rendered by the Election Commission, the poll panel said.

In March, 2017, a man named Vivek Garg had filed a petition before the President seeking disqualification of 11 AAP lawmakers, including state Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, claiming that being co-chairpersons of district disaster management authorities in 11 Delhi districts, they were enjoying office of profit. The issue was referred to the EC which gave an opinion in August that holding the office of co-chairperson of a district disaster management authority does not attract disqualification as MLA as there is no remuneration by way of salary, allowances, sitting fee. Nor is there any other facility such as staff car, office space, supporting staff, telephone or residence provided.

