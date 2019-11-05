International Development News
Development News Edition

Central agencies to monitor paid news,gratification to voters:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 20:51 IST
Central agencies to monitor paid news,gratification to voters:

Any complaint of paid news or gratification to voters will be under the scanner of different central agencies, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said on Tuesday. A team of Election Commission of India headed by Sinha met senior government official, reviewed the preparedness of the polling scheduled between November 30 and December 20 and issued necessary instructions to them.

"We discussed with officials in the state here during the last two days for the first three phases elections, reviewing details of districts and divisions where polling would be held," Sinha told a press conference here. Giving details of the poll preparedness, he said central agencies would keep a watch on complaints of any gratification like liquor and bribe.

He added monitoring teams were also there to look into any allegations of "paid news" and would monitor social media. On security arrangements during the elections, the Deputy Election Commissioer said meetings of central agencies, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Railways were held as Jharkhand has naxal-affected areas and central forces would be adequately provided.

Security measures like confidence building and area domination would be done, he said. "The 2019 Lok Sabha elections were conducted peacefully in Jharkhand. I believe these elections will also be fully peaceful," he said.

He said instructions were given to the officials to continue enrollment exercise up to the nomination dates or cut-off date so that no eligible citizen is left out from the voters list. The senior Deputy Election Commissioner said the officials were asked to launch a voter awareness campaign digitally, through websites and traditional methods.

As per new amendments made in October, he said, voters who are eighty years old or above and divyang (differently- abled) voters will be allowed to use postal ballots. They should inform the returning officers five days before nomination dates, he added. Another amendment giving postal ballot preferences to those connected in emergency and essential services could be introduced during Delhi elections, he said.

Assured minimum facilities like water, ramp, toilets and electricity, wheelchairs and voluntaries for differently- abled voters would be provided, he said. The senior EC official said EVM/VVPATs preparedness is completed.

The officials in the state were also asked to meet political leaders regularly and if they have any complaint they are resolved, he said. Sinha said, voters can also call a dedicated phone number1950--to register their complaints and efforts would be made to address them within 24 hours.

Notification for the first of the five-phase elections in Jharkhand will be announced on Wednesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Bolsonaro eyes cuts to public-sector wages

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he would push for a constitutional amendment to allow the government to cut public sector employee salaries, hours and benefits to help it comply with a public spending cap.The government has...

Bale confident he will be fit for crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers

London, Nov 5 AFP Gareth Bale believes he will be able to play a role in Waless must-win final two Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary, Welsh manager Ryan Giggs said on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Real Madrid star has been stru...

Vengsarkar hails D/N Tests, says fans will lap it up

Former captain Dilip Vengsarkar on Tuesday hailed the concept of DayNight Tests in India, terming it as a good initiative that will bring the crowd back to the longest format of the game. It Day-Night Test is a good thing, we will have to w...

Hawks F Collins suspended 25 games

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was suspended 25 games for violating the NBAs anti-drug policy, the league announced Tuesday. The league said he tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 GHRP-2.Collins told ESPNs Adrian Wojn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019