Report on old-age pension `scam' in Indore to be made public

The report of inquiry into an alleged old-age pension scam at the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) when it was being controlled by the BJP will be made public soon, a Madhya Pradesh minister said on Tuesday. Public Works Department Minister Sajjan Singh Verma said there was a scam "worth crores of rupees" in the distribution of old-age pension by the IMC between 2000 and 2005.

It is alleged that a large number of ineligible people were given old-age pension by the municipal corporation. The money was disbursed through a cooperative credit society. "The (previous) Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government shelved the report of an inquiry commission. But we will make this report public soon," Verma said.

Alleging that a senior BJP leader from Indore played a role in the scam, he added, "Nobody who is guilty will be able to escape." PTI HWP ADU MAS KRK KRK.

