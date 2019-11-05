International Development News
Development News Edition

CAB detrimental to northeast, Cong to oppose it: Jairam Ramesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 21:07 IST
CAB detrimental to northeast, Cong to oppose it: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), if enacted, could be detrimental to the Northeastern region and the party would strongly oppose it. Ramesh said the CAB contradicts the very spirit of the Constitutional provisions that there should not be any discrimination against any citizen on the ground of religion, race, caste, sex and place of birth.

"If the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed, there will be adverse impact in the NE states. More so, the Northeast India has got destabilized after the BJP came to power," claimed Ramesh, who is heading an AICC team set up to study the pulse of NE states on various contentious issues. The BJP has majority in Lok Sabha and will try to get the CAB passed in Rajya Sabha, he said adding that the Congress is also working with like-minded parties on this.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said on October 1 that Parliament will pass the CAB which will grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after seven years of stay in the country even if they do not possess proper documents. The indigenous people of the Northeastern states fear that entry of these people will endanger their identity and livelihood.

Addressing a press conference here, Ramesh also expressed strong reservation over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam saying it has created a huge humanitarian problem for the people. Ramesh said it was told repeatedly that over one crore illegal migrants reside in Assam but now only 19 lakh people have been left out of the final list of the NRC.

"Those who have been left out have not received any order from the government about their fate. As per the guideline, those are left out will get 120 days to appeal to the competent authority after receiving the official letter. Why this has not been done yet? It has created fear among the people," he said.

The way NRC was carried out in Assam shows the BJP's "ill-intention" to divide the society, the Congress leader alleged. "If the government wants to do it, it has to carry it out with a good intention taking all stakeholders into confidence," he stated.

Ramesh also condemned stoppage of free ration and cash-dole to Bru refugees living in relief camps in Tripura. "It was very sad that six precious lives have been lost due to starvation when the Food Security Act is in force in the country," he said.

The Mizoram Bru Displaced People's Forum, an organisation of the Bru refugees, had claimed on Monday that six people including babies have died in relief camps since October 29 "because of starvation" after the Centre stopped the supply of ration and cash dole to the 35,000 odd refugees for October. Tripura government officials, however, said four Bru inmates of the relief camps have died so far and medical teams have been sent there.

"The Centre should provide free ration to all Bru refugees immediately," Ramesh added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Vengsarkar hails D/N Tests, says fans will lap it up

Former captain Dilip Vengsarkar on Tuesday hailed the concept of DayNight Tests in India, terming it as a good initiative that will bring the crowd back to the longest format of the game. It Day-Night Test is a good thing, we will have to w...

Hawks F Collins suspended 25 games

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was suspended 25 games for violating the NBAs anti-drug policy, the league announced Tuesday. The league said he tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 GHRP-2.Collins told ESPNs Adrian Wojn...

Verona get one-match partial stadium closure for Balotelli racist abuse

Milan, Nov 5 AFP Italian club Verona were on Tuesday given a one-match partial stadium closure for monkey cries from their fans directed at Brescia forward Mario Balotelli during a Serie A game at the weekend. Italian international Balotell...

TTD appoints Ramana Dikshitulu as hill temples agama advisor

A V Ramana Dikshitulu, former chief priest of the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, near here, was on Tuesday appointed as agama temple traditions advisor of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD that governs the temple, a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019