Deputy CM Chautala calls for joint effort against air pollution
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday called for a joint effort from all states to solve the problem of air pollution.
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday called for a joint effort from all states to solve the problem of air pollution. "In Haryana, NASA images show that stubble burning is not the reason for pollution. We have requested Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to call a joint meeting. The Supreme Court and the Center have taken cognizance. I believe that this problem would not solve if we blame each other or farmers. There should be joint efforts from all people," he told reporters here.
Toxic smog in Delhi has engulfed the national capital and its adjoining regions post-Diwali with the air quality index (AQI) docking at severe levels, putting the health of people under risk. A public health emergency has been declared in Delhi and the odd-even road rationing scheme, aimed at tackling pollution, is currently operational from November 4 to November 15. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
