Maha Guv asks state govt to hold meet of crop insurance firms
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday asked the state government to convene a meeting of insurance companies to expedite the disbursal of claims for crop damage due to unseasonal rains, an official said. Earlier in the day, leaders from the opposition NCP and Congress met him demanding a hike in the Rs 10,000 crore relief announced by the state government for farmers affected by loss of crops.
A memorandum submitted by NCP-Congress was forwarded by the governor's principal secretary Santosh Kumar to state chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, the official informed. The governor's directive on the meeting of insurance firms was also conveyed to the CS, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Altium Extends Its Leadership in PCB Design With the Most Powerful Version of Altium Designer to Date
Maharashtra polls: Praful Patel casts vote, says Cong-NCP will form govt
Altium Extends Its Leadership in PCB Design With the Most Powerful Version of Altium Designer to Date
Don't feel Hindu leaders are unsafe in country: RSS leader
Over 60 leaders to share insight and thought leadership at AWIEF conference