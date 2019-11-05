International Development News
Development News Edition

Narayanasamy continues tirade against BJP-led NDA, Kiran Bedi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 23:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 22:59 IST
Narayanasamy continues tirade against BJP-led NDA, Kiran Bedi
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre intends to ensure that the Congress government in Puducherry should not function and implement welfare schemes. Addressing workers of the ruling Congress during a demonstration in neighboring Samipillaithottam, the Chief Minister said: "the Centre intends to see to it that the Congress government in Puducherry does not function and has sent the Lt Governor here." "Whoever is sent to Puducherry and however much our schemes are impeded we will continue to discharge our duties to ameliorate a lot of the people through the coordinated working of the Congress and DMK and its alliance partners," he said.

Narayanasamy's statement comes a day after he alleged that Lt Governor Kiran Bedi behaves as if "she is the country's president" and urged her to not run a "parallel administration". Narayanasamy and Bedi have largely been at odds since she was appointed the Lt Governor in May 2016. Both have often accused the other of interfering in their administrative affairs.

He alleged on Tuesday that Bedi was trying to bring a bad name to the elected government by hindering the implementation of the welfare schemes such as free rice program decided upon by the government. Narayanasamy said people were behind the government and hence "we will oppose tooth and nail all the plans to obstruct implementation of the schemes." He claimed that although he had represented to the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister on several occasions bringing to their notice Bedi's "wrong style" of functioning, no action was taken.

Narayanasamy said he felt sorry that they were constrained to hold such agitations to protest the Centre`s "failure" to provide sufficient funds to Puducherry and to project the attempts to obstruct the territorial government's welfare and developmental schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court justices navigate video piracy case over Blackbeard's ship

U.S. Supreme Court justices struggled to navigate between the rights of states and individuals on Tuesday as they weighed a documentary filmmakers bid to revive his lawsuit against North Carolina state officials he accuses of unlawfully pir...

U.S. House committees seek deposition with Trump chief of staff Mulvaney in impeachment probe

U.S. House of Representatives committees conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump said on Tuesday they had asked Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House Chief of Staff, to appear for a deposition on Nov. 8.Based on evidence...

Imperative to restore trust between policemen, lawyers: Delhi L-G

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was on Tuesday briefed about the situation and the orders by Delhi High Court on a clash that broke out between cops and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex in the national capital on November 2. Special CP I...

Tis Hazari clash: Central IPS Association condemns attacks on police personnel

A general body meeting of the Central IPS Association CIPSA held on Tuesday including IPS officers representing several state cadres passed a resolution condemning the attack on Delhi Police personnel in various court complexes in the natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019