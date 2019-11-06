Mexico's president thanks Trump for offering help after deadly ambush of family
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he spoke with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump and thanked him for his willingness to help after nine Mexican-Americans died in an ambush in northern Mexico.
He said he also told Trump that the Mexican government would ensure justice was done.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Mexico
- Donald Trump
- US
- government
- Mexican
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Mexico sends in elite troops to patrol city after cartel battle
EXCLUSIVE-Failure of businesses doing good drives Mexico to bottom of global poll
UPDATE 2-U.S. court strikes down Trump's first trade deal, a U.S.-Mexico sugar pact
FEATURE-In Mexico, El Chapo’s sons add brash new chapter to crime family
CORRECTED-Security forces arrest 31 cartel suspects in raid on Mexico City drug labs -authorities