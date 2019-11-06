International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-In upset, Democrat poised to defeat Trump-backed Kentucky governor

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kentucky
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 07:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 07:52 IST
UPDATE 1-In upset, Democrat poised to defeat Trump-backed Kentucky governor
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Kentucky's Republican governor, Matt Bevin, appeared poised on Tuesday to lose to Democratic challenger Andy Beshear, despite the state's strong Republican leanings and an election-eve rally headlined by U.S. President Donald Trump. Beshear, 41, the state attorney general and son of former Democratic Governor Steve Beshear, led by more than 10,000 votes with 98 percent of precincts reporting in a state that Trump won by 30 percentage points in 2016.

In a speech in Lexington, Kentucky, on Monday night, Trump told voters that they needed to re-elect Bevin, or else pundits would say the president "suffered the greatest defeat in the history of the world." The remarks reflected the extent to which Bevin, 52, sought to nationalize the campaign, emphasizing his support for Trump amid a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry of the Republican president in Congress.

While the result would be a setback for Trump, who remains relatively popular in Kentucky, it may have had more to do with Bevin's diminished standing in the state. Opinion polls showed Bevin may be the least popular governor in the country after he waged high-profile fights with labor unions and teachers. The potential upset in Kentucky headlined elections in four states on Tuesday. In Mississippi, voters were also choosing a new governor, with incumbent Republican Phil Bryant barred from running again because of term limits.

Trump rallied in Mississippi last week with the Republican candidate, Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves, who is running against Attorney General Jim Hood, a moderate Democrat who favors gun rights and opposes abortion rights. Like Bevin, Reeves campaigned as a staunch supporter of Trump, who easily carried Mississippi in the 2016 presidential election. In Virginia, Democrats appeared poised to wrest both chambers of the legislature from Republican majorities, which would give the party complete control of the state government for the first time in decades.

Trump has avoided Virginia, where Democrats found success in suburban swing districts in last year's congressional elections. Tuesday's election suggested the trend was continuing. Overall, the election results will be closely scrutinized for clues to how next year's presidential contest will unfold. While none of the four states voting on Tuesday – New Jersey also had legislative elections – is likely to be up for grabs in November 2020, the outcomes could offer an early measuring stick for the Democratic presidential candidates eager to deny Trump a second four-year term.

"You're seeing this nationalization happen," said Kyle Kondik, an elections analyst at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics. "These states are good tests for that." Beshear's upset could bolster Democratic hopes of ousting Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is on the ballot himself in the state next year.

The Virginia contest drew heavy attention and money from both parties. Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential front-runner, visited Virginia over the weekend to campaign with several statehouse candidates, and Republican Vice President Mike Pence held a rally on Saturday. Other Democratic presidential contenders, including U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Cory Booker, have also campaigned with local candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Bardreau gets first goal, red-hot Islanders drop Senators

Cole Bardreau scored his first NHL goal -- on a penalty shot -- to give the red-hot New York Islanders the lead for good Tuesday night, when the Islanders ran their winning streak to 10 games with a 4-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators in B...

Flyers erupt in 3rd period to down Hurricanes

Sean Couturier scored one goal and added one assist to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday. Claude Giroux also contributed one goal and one assist. Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had one goal ...

Mexico Congress backs constitutional change to allow presidential recall vote

Mexicos Congress approved a raft of constitutional changes on Tuesday that include permitting the right to a recall vote on the president, overriding opposition concerns it may open the door to allowing re-election of the countrys leader. P...

Soccer-'Unique agreement' closes pay gap in Australia: FFA

Australian soccers governing body said on Wednesday it has reached an agreement with the players union on a new collective bargaining agreement CBA that closes the pay gap between the mens and womens national teams. Football Federation Aust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019