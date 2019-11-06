International Development News
Sena ministers attend meet called by Fadnavis on farmers' woes

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 14:17 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 14:17 IST
Six Shiv Sena ministers on Wednesday attended a meeting over agrarian crisis in the state, called by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here. Sena ministers present at the meeting, held at the Sahyadri State Guest House in south Mumbai, included Eknath Shinde and Ramdas Kadam, an official said.

The BJP and Sena are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the October 24 Assembly polls giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats..

