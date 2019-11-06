BJP-Shiv Sena should form govt in Maharashtra: Sanjay Dhotre

Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre while commenting on the ongoing tussle for power between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena on Wednesday said that people of Maharashtra want both the parties to the form the government. "We contested the elections together, so the interest of people of Maharashtra is that BJP-Shiv Sena should form the government. I am sure that both parties will finally form the government in the state."

Dhotre was confident that Devendra Fadnavis will be the chief minister again. As the deadline for government formation in Maharashtra is fast approaching, Shiv-Sena is not ready to settle for anything less than equal sharing of cabinet portfolios and the chief minster's tenure of 2.5 years.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats while Shiv Sena got 56 in the 288-member state assembly. The results of assembly polls were announced on October 24. (ANI)

