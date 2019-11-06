International Development News
Raj civic polls: More than 1.75 lakh young voters to exercise their franchise

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  Updated: 06-11-2019 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 16:56 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

More than 1.75 lakh voters between the age of 18 and 20 years will exercise their franchise in the polling for the 49 civic bodies of the state due on November 16. Chief Electoral Officer and Secretary of the State Election Commission Shyam Singh Rajpurohit said the names of most of the youngsters were registered in the electoral rolls of the Assembly and Lok Sabha.

The remaining voters have registered their names in the electoral rolls for the civic elections. At 24,611, the maximum number of young voters were in the Bikaner civic body.

The number of voters between 21 to 40 years of age is 15.92 lakh besides 10.71 lakh between the ages of 41 to 60 years and 4.67 lakh voters above 60 years of age who will exercise their franchise, he said. A total of 33.06 lakh people will be able to vote in this election, out of which 17.05 lakh men, 16.01 lakh women and 47 other voters are included, as per the figures updated as of November 5.

The votes will be counted on November 19 while the chairman/mayor will be elected on November 26 and the vice-chairman on November 27. To ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in all the civic bodies, an action plan has been prepared for employing about 20,000 policemen and about 20,000 personnel.

All district election officers have also been instructed to strictly follow the Model Code of Conduct. On Tuesday, 10,942 candidates filed 13,283 nomination papers for 2105 wards of 49 bodies for the civic elections.

