International Development News
Development News Edition

Macron says Iran's nuclear decisions are 'grave'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 18:52 IST
Macron says Iran's nuclear decisions are 'grave'
Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said Iran had made "grave" decisions after Tehran took another step back from a troubled 2015 nuclear agreement with major powers. "I will have discussions in the coming days, including with the Iranians, and we must collectively draw the consequences," Macron said at a news conference during a trip to Beijing.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that Iran would resume uranium enrichment at an underground plant south of Tehran. Macron said it was the first time that Iran explicitly withdraws from the nuclear deal, calling it a "profound change" from Tehran's previous position.

The next few weeks will be dedicated to increasing pressure on Iran to return within the framework of the pact, the French president said, adding that this must be "accompanied by an easing of some sanctions." "A return to normal can only take place if the United States and Iran agree to reopen a sort of trust agenda" and dialogue, Macron said. He said he would discuss the issue with US President Donald Trump.

Washington's abandonment of the agreement in May last year followed by its reimposition of crippling sanctions prompted Tehran to begin a phased suspension of its own commitments. Iran has repeatedly warned the remaining parties to the deal -- Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia -- that the agreement can only be rescued if they help it circumvent US sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Iraqi security forces break up protests in Battle of the Bridges

Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and live rounds into the air to disperse protesters in central Baghdad on Wednesday as the biggest wave of anti-government demonstrations in decades spread out across the capital. Reuters correspondents ...

Macron says he told Xi dialogue needed on Hong Kong

Beijing, Nov 6 AFP French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he told Chinese leader Xi Jinping that dialogue, restraint and a de-escalation were needed in Hong Kong after months of pro-democracy protests. Macron said he raised...

Delhi breathes easier, more relief likely

Delhi breathed easier on Wednesday as pollution levels dropped further due to clearer skies and moderate wind speed though weather experts feared a cloud cover at night and light drizzle could lead to deterioration of air quality. The gover...

How you can grow your enterprise with a business loan from Bajaj Finserv

Pune Maharashtra India, Nov 6 ANIBusinessWire India According to The Economic Times, MSME credit amounts to around 35 per cent of the total credit exposure to all businesses. This is not surprising, as medium and small enterprises form the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019