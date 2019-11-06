International Development News
Group says misinformation on the rise on Facebook

  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:51 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:37 IST
An advocacy group tracking misinformation says it has found an increase in fake political news shared on Facebook ahead of the 2020 presidential elections. The group, Avaaz, said Wednesday that it found that viral misinformation is still being spread on the social network despite measures Facebook has put in place since the 2016 elections. The researchers tracked the 100 most widely shared false news stories between January 1 and October 1 this year.

The stories they tracked had all been fact-checked and debunked by Facebook's third-party fact-checking partners, which include The Associated Press. The group found that, collectively, the fake stories were posted more than 2.3 million times and had an estimated 158.9 million views, along with 8.9 million likes, comments, and shares. The false stories targeted both political parties, though Avaaz says the majority were against Democrats and liberals.

Most of the false news sources were individual users or non-official political pages. Avaaz, a left-leaning online advocacy group, said stories it found spreading even after they were debunked included one falsely claiming that President Donald Trump's grandfather was a pimp and a tax evader and that his father was a member of the Ku Klux Klan. That story had an estimated 29 million views. Another story falsely claiming that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar attended an al-Qaeda training camp had an estimated 770,000 views. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report late Tuesday.

Avaaz said in the report that the findings are the "tip of the iceberg of disinformation" ahead of the 2020 elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

