International Development News
Development News Edition

German coalition parties vow to stay together but have "a lot to do"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 20:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 20:41 IST
German coalition parties vow to stay together but have "a lot to do"
Image Credit: Flickr

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her coalition partners said on Wednesday they would keep working together after welcoming a report which they said showed how much the government had achieved but also how much it still had to do. The review of the government's legislative achievements started a process that could ultimately end the loveless coalition as it will form the basis of a political assessment by both blocs on whether to carry on in government.

Merkel agreed to a 'half-time review' of the government's work to help persuade the reluctant Social Democrats (SPD) to join her conservatives in a "grand coalition" in 2018. But after sharing power for more than 1-1/2 years, the coalition has struggled to overcome divisions on issues from climate protection to fiscal and migrant policy and has failed to agree on pension reforms sought by the SPD.

Despite the differences between dogging the coalition and the work that remains to be done by the government, Merkel said: "This report shows that we are capable of working together." Olaf Scholz, an aspiring SPD leader who is Deputy Chancellor and finance minister, echoed the comments by Merkel, who has said she will not seek a fifth term as chancellor in the next election, due in 2021.

"I welcome the report which shows what we have achieved... We still have a lot to do," he said. Many SPD members want their party to leave the coalition but support for both the conservative and center-left blocs has slumped since the last election in 2017, making a new election an unwelcome option.

The future of the coalition depends largely on the SPD. A party conference in December will choose a new leader, after a ballot of members later this month, and is expected to decide whether to stay in or ditch the coalition. The leadership contest pits pro-coalition Scholz, running on a ticket with a little known politician from the former Communist East, against skeptic Norbert Walter-Borjans.

Politics professor Andrea Roemmele of the Hertie School of Governance told ARD television the coalition's arguments undermined its achievements. "This coalition gives the impression of a bickering married couple with divorce hanging in the air... at some point, voters want to see compromise rather than continual strife," she said.

Also, Read Coalition collapse: Kumaraswamy targets Siddaramaiah again

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli robotics delegation to Dubai marks warming Gulf ties

Jerusalem, Nov 6 AP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted on Wednesday the countrys triumphant teen delegation to the unofficial Robotics Olympics after its groundbreaking visit to Dubai, giving public expression to the growing,...

Air India employee unions to oppose privatisation plans

Employee unions at Air India on Wednesday decided to oppose privatisation of the airline as there is still no clarity on various issues, including payment of salary arrears and pension, according to a unions representative. The development ...

Karni Sena takes on Rajasthan CM over his 'ghoonghat' remark

Karni Sena on Wednesday slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his remark on ghoonghat the practice of veil and accused him of double-standards saying why doesnt he talk about eradicating the practice of Burkha. The practice of ...

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Boeing CEO will forgo 'tens of millions of dollars' in compensation

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said on Wednesday he would forgo tens of millions of dollars in compensation after asking the companys board of directors to waive his bonuses on Saturday. Chairman Dave Calhoun said on Tuesday Mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019