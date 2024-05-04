Left Menu

Mumbai coast to face rough seas till Sunday, BMC advises caution

BMC warns against entering Arabian Sea due to high tide from Saturday morning to Sunday night, as per IMD and INCOIS. Wave height predicted to rise by 0.5-1.5 meters. Fishermen also cautioned. BMC officials and police to ensure safety measures and prevent access to water bodies.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 12:19 IST
Mumbai coast to face rough seas till Sunday, BMC advises caution
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday issued an advisory cautioning people against entering the Arabian Sea amid warnings about high tide till Sunday night. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian National Centre for Ocean Information (INCOIS), the sea will witness a ''swell of surge waves'' from 11.30 am on Saturday to 11.30 pm on Sunday, the civic body said.

During this time, the height of the waves will rise by 0.5 to 1.5 metres, it said.

The BMC has also asked fishermen to exercise caution.

BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagarin has asked civic personnel to coordinate with the police, and security guards at beaches in the city have been directed to stop people from entering the waters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

