BJP wins majority of block pramukh seats in U'khand
A majority of BJP's block pramukh candidates won in Uttarakhand on Wednesday with the party thanking the people of the state for reposing their faith in it once again. Out of a total of 89 block pramukh posts that went to polls 53 were won by BJP, 20 by Congress and 16 by independents, according to the results.
State BJP chief Ajay Bhatt said, "Out of a total of 76 candidates fielded by the party, 53 have won." Most of the 16 independents who have won are also with the BJP, he claimed.
"We thank people of the state for reposing their faith in us once again. In total, we have captured 90 per cent of the seats," Bhatt said. PTI ALM
